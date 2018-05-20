Wood signs with Surry

Elkin High School athlete, Tyler Wood, signs his Letter of Intent to play baseball at Surry Community College starting this fall. Wood was a pitcher for the Buckin’ Elks and he was a varsity baseball player for three years. Joining Wood at the signing are, front row, from left, Daniel Jolly, Tonya Jolly, Paizley Jolly and Glenda Booker; back row, Jason Hooker, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle, SCC baseball Coach Tim Collins, Mike Booker, Elkin Athletic Director Tony Duncan, and Roy Vernon.

