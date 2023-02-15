Parson’s journey to fulfill husband’s last bucket list item

On Feb. 8, Terri Parsons, Wilkes County Film Commissioner and Ambassador for the Wilkes County Chamber, came to update the Yadkin Valley Chamber on the North Wilkesboro Speedway revitalization.

As I listened to the widow of 1973 Winston Cup Champion and local NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Benny Parsons, I realized this Chamber Lunch and Learn was actually a Love Story. My favorite genre!

Since Dale Earnhardt, Jr. had the Speedway cleaned up and virtual scanned for iRacing in 2019, you can read infinite stories, posts and blogs or hear countless podcasts about the track in its glory days and the $18M in grants recently allocated to infrastructure and to revitalize the track.

But to me, the real story is a twenty plus year journey of a wife to see a husband’s dream realized. On that journey, economic growth, rekindled relationships and a prodigal track is coming home.

Terri Parsons has worked as the Director or Tourism for Daytona Beach as well as Director of Tourism for the State of Florida. She laughs that she held that position through three presidential terms — two Republican and one Democrat, which had never been done before. So, if anyone could pull a group of people back together for a united cause, she was certainly qualified.

Her NASCAR hall of fame hubby Benny had 10 things on his so-called bucket list of things for her and him to get done before he passed. She shared with the group that #3 was the only thing remaining and it was to get the North Wilkesboro Speedway back open in some capacity.

“Timing is everything” she said as she shared tidbits of progress made on #3 of The List. Vaguely recalling a fall out between the track and government officials before it closed in 1996, she organized a quick meet and greet with track owner Bruton Smith, his son Marcus and all the local, state and county officials to show that no one with bad blood was even around anymore, she whispered with a laugh, “cause ya know moonshining was the dirty little secret of NASCAR, although that moonshine money is what built Daytona.”

Nonetheless, Marcus had said in no certain terms, “No way is Dad gonna go for reopening the track.”

Fast forward a few years, she persuaded Speedway President and CEO, Marcus Smith, son of Bruton Smith, to allow filmmakers to make a Kawasaki commercial there, then a rock star to shoot a music video there, then finally, the cherry on top — Dale Earnhardt Jr mentions the speedway in a podcast, and BOOM! Interest went through the roof.

Our Speedway was the #1 choice of virtual tracks to race in Dale Junior’s i-Racing game that I admittedly know zero about.

Eddie Settle heard the Podcast, billboards go up, North Wilkesboro Speedway WE WANT YOU BACK Campaign begins thanks to Terri Parsons and longtime track fan Steven Wilson. Now the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held here May 19-21, 2023.

Though sold out for months, 3-day passes are reported to have gone for $1035 and up. No tickets remain and there is not a vacant room or Airbnb from here to Charlotte for that weekend. The restaurants will be packed as well as gas stations and retail stores.

Linda Cheek, Wilkes Chamber of Commerce President, was at the luncheon to deliver the social and economic impact this event is having and will continue to have on the Yadkin Valley. Cheek was also quoted recently in the Wilkes Chamber magazine saying, “The track was responsible for more than $32 million annual economic impact in its heyday.”

Holly Lamm is the publication manager for The Elkin Tribune and The Yadkin Ripple.