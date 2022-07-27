Op-ed: Tourism is the ‘first date’ to economic development

It is often said that tourism is the “first date” in a long-term relationship with economic development. On Aug. 2, our county commissioners will take a big step towards economic development by holding a public hearing to discuss what’s known as an occupancy tax.

Yes, a TAX! Let me tell you why this is a good thing.

An occupancy tax is collected on short term lodging—hotels, motels, cabins, AirBnB’s, VRBO’s etc. Therefore, the tax is nearly 100% paid by visitors. It is not a tax on Wilkes County residents. Unlike sales tax, none of the occupancy tax collected is directed to the state. 100% of the profit from occupancy collections would remain in Wilkes County for further tourism development.

What could this mean? In 2021, NC Department of Revenue reported that $12.9 million in taxable lodging sales were collected by short-term rentals in Wilkes County. Taxed at the average rate of 6%, that would yield roughly $775,000 in visitor-paid funding that could be reinvested into marketing Wilkes County and developing our tourism infrastructure. Overnight stays in Wilkes have increased by 30% since last August, so these numbers could be even larger. Occupancy tax profits go toward creating amenities that are available to Wilkes County residents 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Currently, only Wilkesboro collects an occupancy tax on its four hotels at 3%. As a result, our efforts are focused on driving traffic into Wilkesboro. We are hoping to expand that.

Since its inception in 2009, the Wilkesboro Tourism Development Authority has reinvested more than $2.5 million dollars in visitor-paid hotel and short-term rental lodging revenue back into the local economy. We have used this funding to build biking, hiking, historic and arts trails, enhance outdoor signage and infrastructure (such as park amenities and river accesses). Funds have also been used to actively market and promote Wilkesboro as a vibrant mountain destination. An affirmative vote by our County Commissioners would create funding explicitly for marketing and improving our entire county’s assets, of which there are many, incredible, one-of-a-kind cultural icons and destinations, known the world over, and enjoyed by tourists and locals alike.

Out of 100 counties in NC, only three DO NOT collect an occupancy tax, although they have the legislation already in place to do so. They are Caswell, Iredell, and Wilkes.

Our county commissioners and administration have done a wonderful job advocating for tourism, but they have had to use our tax dollars to do it, instead of passing that cost on to visitors, as most other counties and municipalities in North Carolina and nationwide do.

More than 1.5 million people visit Wilkes each year. They use our parks, roads, and other services and amenities. In 2020, those 1.5 million visitors spent more than $74 million dollars on lodging, food and beverage, recreation, retail, and transportation which accounted for more than 3000 jobs in Wilkes County. Because of tourism, each Wilkes resident enjoys an $85 tax savings on their property taxes each year.

We can continue to bear the burden of maintaining our parks, trails, rivers, and streams, or we can ask visitors to contribute as they enjoy the Great State of Wilkes, by adopting a visitor-paid lodging tax, reinvesting the profits into our county, and increasing residents’ savings. That is why I urge you to encourage our county commissioners to adopt an occupancy tax.