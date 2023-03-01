Letter to the editor: Socialism is a bad idea

To the editor: The reason most of us are richer than our grandparents is called capitalism. It performed best when government was small, everybody worked, and charity was administered by churches and private philanthropists. But somehow our congress decided to make politics a career, and saw that vote-buying assured their reelection. That meant buying votes with other people’s money, higher taxes, larger government, more spending, and finally an ever-larger welfare state; all of which reduced capital for reinvestment. Even now, Mr. Biden offers ‘free’ childcare, community college, and maybe debt cancellation in his bid for 2024 reelection. Many young Americans are gradually persuaded that government is the source of all goodies, and that its main function should be to redistribute wealth, which is a definition of Socialism (1). So we are in danger of replacing capitalism, which made us wealthy, with socialism, which will make us all poorer, while our politicians and key members of the ruling party will be its main beneficiaries. Like Castro’s Cubans, Chavez’ Venezuelans, and Lenin’s Russians, we’ll see too late that socialism is a bad idea.

(1) Socialism, LvonMises, p131.

Richard Merlo

Elkin