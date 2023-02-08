Letter to the Editor: Taxes and collusion

To the Editor:

Politicians and voters collude. They exchange benefits for votes. ‘Free’ medical care, free community college, and debt cancellation are just a few of the goodies now bought by US citizens with their votes. Since 1964, LBJ’s War on Poverty and Great Society have transferred $23 trilliion to lesser earners and bought lots of Democrat votes. Mostly our representatives play to our envy and redistribute by overtaxing ‘The Rich’, which reduces Capital investment and makes us poorer in the long run. When they run out of other people’s money, they borrow or print: we now owe over $31 trillion and pay $231 billion annual interest, while overprinting has caused the current high inflation rate. What will congress do when mandatory spending and interest exceed our national product? Shouldn’t they stop vote-buying now? Shouldn’t we stop expecting goodies from the federal government?

Richard Merlo

Elkin