Letter to the Editor: ‘Saving America from destruction’

To the Editor: How are you going to vote on Nov. 8? This is serious business! Please bow your head and pray right now because this will be the most important vote you have ever cast. The serious decision facing all of us in NC: Vote for “saving America from destruction” or vote for the Left side with our present government. The Democrats have become the enemy of truth and transparency and have become the enemy of the American people. Here is why no one should vote for any Democrat.

Democrats are destroying our country by leading us into a nuclear war with Russia and China. We are very close to this now! They are causing the high pricing that all of us are suffering from. Due to their reckless policies, millions of immigrants, many of which are criminals, are pouring across our open borders.

Many Christians in our churches are remaining silent when they should be speaking out about our country. Every church should be praying for God to save our country from being destroyed by our leader and Democrats in Congress.

The Constitution provides that Christians can and should be involved in matters of the state. A Christian who does not vote in an election questions God’s sovereignty over the affairs of men. So, all Christians please vote Republican to “save our country from destruction” by the corrupt Democrats and please don’t believe the January 6 Committee. It is no mistake these are happening right before elections to sway voters away from voting Republican.

I believe the hand of God is on Donald Trump to save America from being destroyed by the Democrats and the lies they are telling about the “Green New Deal” and climate change!

For God’s sake, vote to save our nation from destruction!

Kenis Carter

Yadkinville