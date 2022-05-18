Letter to the Editor: Where to begin with Dr. Merlo’s letter?

To the Editor:

Where to begin with Dr. Merlo’s May 5 letter?

He seems to have forgotten that the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the US during the Trump administration. Instead of relying on proven public health methods that would have helped contain the virus, Mr. Trump instead turned it into a political issue for his own benefit, no matter the lives that could have been saved — an ironic twist to Trump’s assertion that he is “pro-life.” Trump also manipulated his followers into refusing vaccination even though he and most of his inner circle have been vaccinated. Again, politics overruled compassion. Another irony, while refusing vaccination is claimed as sovereignty over one’s body, a woman’s body is not to be protected in a similar way.

Apparently, Dr. Merlo did not attend Public Health or Infectious Disease classes when he was in Medical School, or he would not be claiming that masks and vaccines are ineffective. After COVID vaccination became available there were almost no provable vaccine-related injuries, and almost all hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths occurred in the unvaccinated. This is not politics or propaganda; it is simple statistics. Denying these facts makes Dr. Merlo complicit in the now more than one million COVID deaths in the US.

It is a sad day when someone with excellent professional training could be so misguided as to let political dogma make him blind to what his education should be telling him.

Christopher W. Groner

Elkin