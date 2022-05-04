Letter to the Editor: Biden is killing America

To the Editor:

Those of you who voted for Mr. Biden probably expected him to govern with your best interests in mind. Instead, he and the Democrat Party are working on behalf of their wealthiest donors, and don’t care what you want or need. His tree-hugging supporters have directed him to multiply your gas prices, hoping that will prevent the earth from melting. During the pandemic, Mr. Biden and Dr. Fauci ordered you to wear ineffective masks and endure lockdowns which probably didn’t save lives, but killed the economy. Meanwhile, Biden opened your Southern border to all comers, expecting them to become Democrat voters. He’ll use your taxes to house, feed, educate, and provide medical care to tens of thousands of unvetted, diseased, felonious, and anti-American illegals, some of whom are importing the fentanyl which is killing your children. Please keep these things in mind when you vote, and stop supporting the Democrat Party. It is no longer the Party of Harry Truman or JFK, but has moved far to the left, and buys votes with your money.

Richard Merlo

Elkin