Letter to the Editor: Proposed mine about ‘profit not progress’

To the Editor:

An “aggregate” quarry in our quiet little community of Hamptonville?

Let’s cut to the chase here. This isn’t about progress. It’s about profit, and the people who live their lives here day after day, year after year, aren’t going to be the beneficiaries. No. We’ll be the victims.

Read that again, just for emphasis. We will be the victims. Really, this all boils down to a handful of very simple questions.

Do we want to exchange Hamptonville’s relative peace and tranquility for the routine blasts and booms coming from a quarry? Do we want those detonations taking place less than a quarter of a mile from West Yadkin Elementary School? I am the father of a son with Asperger’s Syndrome who attended West Yadkin, and I can assure you with 100-percent certainty that those unexpected loud noises would not have gone over well with him during his years at the school.

What will the ecological impact be on the area and Lake Hampton? Dust? Wildlife disruption? Waste water? Noise?

For me personally, this would be the most immediate and most tangible impact. When vehicles are diverted off I-77, traffic our community becomes, at best, a dangerous freight train of tractor trailers roaring up and down U.S. 21.

If a quarry comes to Hamptonville, from day one, that kind of hazardous congestion becomes an all-day, every-day reality in our community. Literally hundreds of dump trucks rounding the blind curve at the southern end of Longtown Road on a daily basis … it won’t be a question of if accidents will happen, but rather when and how bad?

Again, consider the implications of that much additional traffic with such huge vehicles.

Accidents. Will. Happen.

Is that kind of price you’re willing to pay? If so, you’d better be behind the wheel of an armored tank in order to escape unscathed. Leave me and my family out of it.

The proposed quarry has a nice and attractive website that answers a lot of questions that residents might have. That’s fine, but what’s troubling is what’s left unsaid.

Initially, there was an aerial photograph of the proposed quarry on the website. The attempted point was clear. This will be out in the middle of nowhere, far away enough away from anybody or anything to where it won’t cause any harm.

That’s their side of the story.

But what that aerial photograph did not show was this. It had been very carefully zoomed in and cropped just so, so that West Yadkin Elementary School, less than two-tenths of a mile away, did not appear. A private home within yards of the property line that couldn’t be cropped out, was instead Photoshopped out.

What other half-truths are we being told?

The bottom line is that a quarry will be at the very best a headache not worth having. At worst, it will have a devastating impact on our community for years to come.

Take it someplace else. We’re not interested.

Rick Houston

Hamptonville