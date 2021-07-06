Unacceptable behavior?

To the Editor:

Some kinds of behavior were once unacceptable. Many of us thought looting, arson, and theft were unacceptable. Shooting innocent people was unacceptable. It seems strange now that I once thought human public excretion was unacceptable. But we must have been wrong, since these behaviors are now tolerated in many major US cities, and are apparently well-accepted. It turns out that looting and burning are OK as long as they’re called ‘Protest’. Theft is not as bad as once thought; it is, we’re told, the greed of the rich which forces the poor to steal. And the idea that living in a tent and excreting on sidewalks might be illegal is just plain old-fashioned. I see now that drug addiction and poverty (again, caused by the greedy rich) require tents and fouled sidewalks, and I’m told to ignore Public Health hazards. Even shooting innocent people seems OK, as long as the police are defunded.

Richard Merlo

Elkin