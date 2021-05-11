To the Editor

I am writing this letter in response to the letter that Dr. Richard Merlo wrote to The Tribune which appeared in their May 6, 2021 issue.

It seems that Merlo is complaining about President Biden’s agenda to help the poor in our country. I think this is an admirable agenda and I fully support this. Compare this to the Trump administration that gave a big tax cut to big corporations and wealthy individuals. We now have an honest President, compared to Trump who according to the Washington Post fast checkers, told more than 22,000 lies.

Jerrell Gough

Yadkinville