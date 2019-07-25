To the editor,

Nobody wants to follow orders anymore. Isn’t that the beginning of chaos? President Trump’s orders to control the southern border are referred to Leftist judges, who decide that it’s not necessary to comply. The census takers need to know who’s a citizen and who’s not, but even that request from the administration is denied by SCOTUS. Sanctuary cities operate brazenly in violation of federal law, saying ‘compassion’ justifies their protection of illegals. In the ultimate bedlam, California cities flaunt their sanctuary disorder, tolerating human excrement on sidewalks, reviving typhus, perhaps plague. Some say Democracy fails in chaos and anarchy. Is the US getting close to failure?

Richard Merlo

Elkin