Letter to the editor

To the editor,

The Benefit for Ronnie Wagoner was a tremendous success thanks to the hard work and dedication of Janette Swaringen and Shirley Bell. Not only wonderful cousins but, great friends.

Big thanks also for following companies for generous donations: Accessories on the go, Alexander Art Center, Aloha nails, Bella Rose Cottage, Better Homes furniture, Bob’s Jewelry, Corner Café, Crossroads Harley, Cut-n-loose salon, Duncan Gun, Ed & Dale’s Gun, Ed’s Café, Elkin Sign Shop, Foothills Auto Spa, Gardner Glass, Great State Auction, Heroic Efforts, JB Greene’s Hardware, HG Greene’s, Hobe’s Hams, Holland’s, Ivy Ridge, John Boys, Jonathan’s Jewelry, KFC, Lil Richard’s, Luray Textiles, Main Street Pawn, Michael’s Jewelry, Midway Garden Center, Miller Bee Supply, Motley’s, Mountain View Hardware, Pepsi, Porter’s Hardware, Qdoba & Sweet Frog, Queen’s Flowers Quick frame, Rex Younger Galleries, Roger’s Furniture, Rumple Furniture, Screen Printer’s, Smokehouse and Creamery, So Blessed, Speedy Chef, Suncrest farms, Tipton’s, Tractor Supply, Transit Damaged Freight, Vance Nichols, Waggle’s, Walmart, Wilkes Hardware, and Wilkes Country Corner.

I hope I did not leave anyone out. And thanks to all the individuals that are too numerous to name for all your generous donations, time and attendance. God has blessed us with so many wonderful friends and family.

Barbara Wagoner

Roaring River