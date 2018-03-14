Letter to the editor

To the Editor:

As many of you are aware, on October 11, a historical shift occurred when Boy Scouts of America voted to accept girl members into the Boy Scout ranks at the Cub Scout level.

Thank you to those who have reached out to us about the future of Girl Scouts. As Board President at Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, I want to reassure our communities that Girl Scouting has not and will not be going anywhere.

The Girl Scouts remain committed to ALL girls in our 40-county jurisdiction, in our country and worldwide. We know from years of research there is an inherent benefit to the girl-led and girl-friendly environment that the Girl Scout program provides. At Girl Scouts, we believe in the power of every G.I.R.L., which means helping girls find their inner Go-Getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker and Leader.

We will continue to provide new programming for girls, giving them opportunities that turn them into empathetic leaders including outdoor adventures, STEM activities, entrepreneurship and life skills learning. The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, is a top-tier credential for girls as they enter their post-high school lives, enabling them to distinguish themselves in the college admissions process, earn college scholarships and enter the military one rank higher.

We know that you may have questions. Please feel free to reach out to the council at (800) 672-2148 or info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

Simeon Cross

Board President

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont