The Siamese Twins put us on the map

The hometown area was renowned for just about nothing until one day an odd-looking set of twins disembarked probably on the courthouse square in frontier-town Wilkesboro.

Chang and Eng Bunker, better known as the Siamese Twins, had heard about Wilkes County from a buddy, and they decided to take a break from fame and demanding show business by checking out the remote, antebellum frontier town.

The twins liked what they saw. They decided to retire from show business and settle on a farm next to Old Roaring River Baptist Church in Traphill. When they married and looked to start families (and boy, did they start families – 21 children in all), they found more elbow room on creek-bottom land in White Plains this side of Mount Airy. They never left, except for one final world tour after the devastation of the Civil War.

The Bunker twins (1811-74) were our first world-known celebrities, unless you count Daniel Boone, who moved from the upper Yadkin Valley in 1775 to Kentucky, where he earned his world fame.

The twins tried their best to avoid further fame and lead quiet, unpretentious lives here. But when you’re joined to each other at the bottom of the breastbone by an eye-catching ligament and can never leave each other’s side, and after you’ve toured city after city under the tutelage of crafty circus promoter P.T. Barnum, you can’t just move around unnoticed or live anonymously. And the Bunkers drew their share of attention from the curious and the press when they were here.

The twins from Siam, now Thailand, put the hometown area on the map.

“The most famous conjoined twins in history,” crowed Roanoke, Va.-based Blue Ridge Country magazine in 2016, “more famous than Lincoln” and “the Elvis Presley and Madonna of their time.”

Today is the twins’ 212th birthday. The Surry Arts Council in Mount Airy is still working on a new museum dedicated to the twins on Rockford Street next to the town’s outdoor amphitheater. A $3.5 million, 6,000-square-foot Surry Arts Council arts center will have a ribbon-cutting today to move offices, but plans to open the museum as well with fanfare didn’t work out. Look for an opening this fall.

Nevertheless, it’s time, past time, to give the famous Bunker twins their due. The twins have been commemorated by a display in the basement of the Andy Griffith Museum across the street from the new arts center. With all respect to Sheriff Andy, the Bunkers were even bigger celebrities in their day than Griffith is in ours. It’s only justice that the twins get equal billing at the very least.

I’m especially intrigued by word of a new, life-size Bunker statue that’s been crafted by Greensboro artist Chip Holton. The Griffith museum’s bronze statue of Sheriff Andy and Opie with fishing poles in hand is just heartwarming, and Mount Airy has adopted that image as a city logo that’s on the Rockford Street water tower and elsewhere.

Now, I have high hopes for the Bunker bronze in the new museum.

“The story is both bizarre and wonderful at the same time,” Holton told FOX8 TV news in 2021. “This (statue) was an attempt to be more realistic and pay homage to them. …

“I hope they (and we) will get a sense of these individuals, and then from that image, their difficulty and wonderment. They made their life work under great difficulty and handicap.”

A testimony to the Bunkers’ great legacy are the large number of Bunker descendants living in the hometown area to this day.

We’re proud of native sons Sheriff Andy in Surry County and racing legend Junior Johnson of Brushy Mountain fame in Wilkes. But when you talk about eye-popping celebrity here in the hometown area, we’re joined at the breastbone and stand face to face with the Bunker twins.

Soon, we’ll finally embrace more fully their fine legacy.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road. Here he shares his musings about the hometown and beyond.