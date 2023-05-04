A woman’s hard(ware) touch

So some time back I drove to the neighborhood hardware store for a connector that would fit a replacement sump pump. My outflow line did not quite reach the smaller, newfangled submersible.

At the store an eager young girl asked how she could help, and she escorted me over to the plumbing shelves. We looked for a connector; I had no old part to bring for comparison, just measurements.

“I don’t know much about plumbing,” the girl tells me as we look and look over the cubbyholes.

“Neither do I,” I quickly and honestly quip.

But we finally found a connector that looked like it should work. And at home it fit just fine. I haven’t had a bit of a problem with the pump in the years since.

On the drive home I thought to myself: never had I known anyone working in a hardware store admit that they didn’t know something. Guys never did that.

That afternoon as I walked back through the hardware store’s front door the girl remembered and instantly asked if I was bringing the connector back. No, I just remembered something else that I needed.

Hers was a different touch.

That girl, Lindsey Park, now runs State Road Hardware, and she is bringing a woman’s touch to a male-dominated profession. She took over the store from her father about a year ago.

In addition to all of the nuts and bolts of traditional hardware, Park’s woman’s touch has included adding a Backroom Boutique in the side room with women’s tops, T-shirts (check out the Willie Nelson shirt), summer dresses, Western leather goods and more. She has added decorative, outdoor statuary, including several models of Bigfoot that caught my eye. (Imagine Bigfoot guarding your long, dark drive at night.) She’s looking at adding flowers to the traditional line of garden plants.

Park is implementing the new ideas that she began dreaming up while working for her father, Mike. You can check out her ideas at https://www.facebook.com/stateroadhardwareco/ on the internet.

“I always wanted to run my own business,” Park told me. Her desire developed during work for her father here in the hometown and for her mother in High Point. (Disclaimer: her mother, Toni Sparks Moore, is a onetime classmate who first told me about her daughter taking over.) A Surry Central High grad, Park has a business degree from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs near Shelby.

After a stint as a nurse, Park jumped at the chance to take over the hardware store. “I like the people,” she said. Her cousin, Benny Park, ran Park Food Center next door for years before he similarly retired about four years ago.

“People have been respectful,” Lindsey Park told me. “Nobody has treated me like I was dumb, like I didn’t know anything.”

Good. I expect nothing less from the hometown.

Park took over a business that started in 1949 in a tiny, cinder-block storefront next to the old post office here on what was then the main Highway 21 but is now Klondike Road off U.S. 21. As a kid in the 1960s I remember the original store so packed full of nails and stuff and so crowded, you could hardly turn around. Park has a sign from the original store that she keeps close to the register as a memento.

Mike Park took over at the current location on new Highway 21 after similarly working there for the Cochrane family. He proceeded to run the business for 40 years.

There’s plenty of room to turn around now at State Road Hardware. But Lindsey Park said she is running out of room in her drive to offer new things. The Elkin area farm owner next wants to offer animal supplies; she loves horses and studied animal science at N.C. State.

She promised not to neglect the hardware business, which is a relief to me; my ol’, aging homeplace keeps demanding more and more nuts and bolts.

Park said she is still learning hardware, particularly plumbing. Her father drops in daily in support.

As she and I both learned plumbing together one time, I’m expecting to learn more from Lindsey Park in the years to come. I’m liking the woman’s touch.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road. Here he shares his musings about the hometown and beyond.