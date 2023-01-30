Hard (tea) and highs all around us

More evidence is pouring in that we’re turning the calendar back to a not-so-simpler time, a time before Prohibition.

The North Carolina-born fried chicken restaurant chain Bojangles broke with its down-home, light-hearted image by marketing a hard sweet tea containing alcohol, to be available next month.

“Oh my… I just might become an alcohol drinker,” one enthusiast posted on the Bojangles Hard Tea website (https://www.facebook.com/Bohardtea).

The mixture of tea and hard cider will be in convenience-store coolers and supermarket shelves but not in Bojangles’ 800, family-friendly restaurants, including one in Jonesville.

But Sunday picnics and Saturday tailgating at ball games soon may sport boxes of chicken and cases of booze, and it will be hard as you pass by to determine which is which.

“The tasty beverage we didn’t know we’ve been waiting for” is how Appalachian Mountain Brewery describes it. The Boone-based taproom is making the part with the alcohol. “It’s always been Bo Time, and now it’s also Brew Time!” AMB crowed.

The times they are a-changin’.

That’s also reflected in the planned reopening of Royall’s in downtown Elkin. It also has a hard twist away from the past.

A Charlotte area restaurateur is promising to open The Crazy Pig at Royall’s sometime this spring and bring back the classic and beloved Royall’s hotdog, a favorite for generations here in the hometown. Renovation work at the Main and Church Street storefront has been going on since last year. The old-fashioned Royall’s Soda Shoppe, offshoot of a drug store that started in 1923, closed in 2020.

But in its twist away from the past Crazy Pig also will offer 12 local craft beers and wine, along with an upscale barbecue menu.

The company began with family-style breakfast restaurants near Lake Norman in 2006, then in 2019 branched out with a barbecue place with beer in downtown Davidson.

Angry Troll Brewery in The Liberty on East Main Street here in the hometown and our area’s burgeoning viticulture community caught the budding chain’s attention.

“We saw a great opportunity to join this evolving historic downtown surrounding (sic) by trails and dozens of wineries,” the company said in its announcement.

The times they are a-changin’.

However, the biggest intoxicating cloud on the horizon is forming over the mountains to the north with word that Virginia aims to sell marijuana by next year. Expect the I-77 exit at Fancy Gap and the business strip in Cana to get busy.

The Old Dominion was the first Southern state to legalize possession of pot in 2021, with state legislation also calling for retail sales by 2024. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to iron out details later this year.

Republicans there took control of the state House from Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, much like in the U.S. Congress, and now it’s Virginia Republicans who are moving forward on Virginia pot plans.

“I want to make sure we’re thoughtful,” state House Speaker Todd Gilbert said. New Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is noncommittal.

Four companies have opened medical-marijuana dispensaries in Virginia, including in Abingdon, Christiansburg and Salem. Buyers need a certificate from a doctor.

Retail sales, however, would open up purchases to anyone 21 or older.

One product caught my eye. There’s a Lucky Charms cereal bar infused by the cannabis psychoactive ingredient THC that’s available at a Portsmouth, Va., dispensary that’s owned by a Virginia state senator who pushed the marijuana law. The package displays a supposedly stoned Lucky Charms cartoon leprechaun. Talk about targeting kids.

There’s been talk in North Carolina of following Virginia’s lead, but nothing has come of it so far. However, expect another push for pot this year in our General Assembly, influenced by our neighbor to the north.

The times they are a-changin’.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road. Here he shares his musings about the hometown and beyond.