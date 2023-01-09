A close call, an ominous warning on football

Yes, I was watching Monday Night Football when it happened. And yes, after I saw on TV a Buffalo Bills player topple to the turf lifeless, I prayed for the best but feared the worst.

We did not get the worst. I’m happy to hear that safety Damar Hamlin is recovering in a hospital after being revived on the field from cardiac arrest. Hamlin took a hit to the chest that looked on TV like a rather routine tackle.

Can we stop this?

Every year a handful of high school football players in this country die, some from heat stroke during August practices, some from broken necks in games.

The pros’ National Football League is on a streak; it hasn’t had a game death since 1971, when Detroit Lions reserve wide receiver Chuck Hughes fell to the ground clutching his chest from fatal cardiac arrest caused by a dislodged blood clot. Several plays prior, Hughes had been tackled after his one and only catch of the game and season. Did football kill the lightly used Hughes? Probably.

Eight years earlier, onetime Olympic sprinter Stone Johnson of the Kansas City Chiefs broke his neck in a preseason AFL game and did not recover, passing 10 days later in a hospital.

And after Hughes and Johnson comes teams and teams of football players who’ve over the years been paralyzed, crippled, concussed, hospitalized or otherwise seriously injured in a sport widely acknowledged as rough, violent and dangerous. This season, Miami and Washington quarterbacks were horribly maimed on TV.

Can we stop this?

Yet, when I coached a youth soccer team one time in another town, many of the fourth- and fifth-grade boys were only biding their time until they could move on from tamer soccer to middle-school football.

We love football. I love football. We fans can’t get enough of it. And we’re not considering getting rid of football despite the close call last week.

After football killed 18 young men, mostly high school kids, in the 1904 season, the ol’ Rough Rider himself, President Teddy Roosevelt, turned from successfully negotiating the end of the Russo-Japanese War to negotiating an end to football carnage. He called in to the White House college head coaches and got a pledge from them to do better.

The following season, 19 died from football.

Duke and some other universities proceeded to sack their football programs for a time, while the Harvard president compared the game to cockfighting and bullfighting.

For a second time Roosevelt interfered by having another White House huddle and got rule changes like the forward pass that did ease the crisis over a few years.

“No one knows how America would react,” I wrote on this page in 2014, “if, say, a high-profile player in a big TV game with millions watching died on the field.” I was proved not a prophet in 2023, but the ultimate tragedy could well have happened.

Can we stop this?

While Teddy Roosevelt was credited with saving football in the 1900s, a future president or someone else in authority could go in the opposite direction and say enough of this football.

N.C. no-contact flag football leagues operate in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh and elsewhere. The NFL has converted its annual Pro Bowl exhibition to flag football. Stories abound on parents and kids turning from tackle football to other sports because of all the injuries.

A future Tom Brady type would end up wearing flags on his sides. The brisk passes would be much the same, though the interior running game would suffer.

We can’t see it happening now, but then in the 1950s no one foresaw how the country would turn against tobacco. Monday Night Football and the aftermath has shown us how it could happen to football.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road. Here he shares his musings about the hometown and beyond.