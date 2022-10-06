Basket weaver instructs us on God

CHARLESTON, S.C. – I just had to come and walk the Battery along the harbor of this beautiful old city one last time. Before it’s all gone.

With the sea breeze blowing through my whitened hair, I reflected on a prediction that all I see around me is going under water as the sea level rises due to global warming.

Charleston was among 30 places cited in a 2014 report as about to be overtaken by the sea. Thankfully, all are still with us, but who knows for how much longer.

The prediction came from Union of Concerned Scientists, a group best known during the Cold War for its doomsday clock set at a couple of seconds before midnight, a graphic way of predicting imminent nuclear war that would destroy mankind.

The scientists’ 21st Century prediction says the sea will rise all the way up to Colonial Lake, a peaceful, clean pond with a wide walking track and plenty of park benches tucked away in a pretty residential neighborhood here. The lake is 10 blocks up from the point of the Battery and along Meeting Street, then eight blocks west. It’s a favorite spot of mine here.

As I rested on a Colonial Lake bench I pondered the precariousness of the serenity of this old city that I love. Behind me, contained within those 10 blocks, are many historic, colonial-style homes, many three stories, that would be washed away should catastrophe hit. The best of old Charleston would go under water.

But it’s not time yet to kiss this dear old town goodbye. Many here are debating the building of a huge, ominous sea wall, up to 12 feet high and 8.7 miles around much of the Charleston peninsula. As a big wall along America’s border with Mexico has been controversial and resented, so is a proposed, big $1.1 billion wall separating the heart of Charleston from the rest of the world.

“A concrete fortress meant to keep the city from drowning,” is how a local newspaper described it.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study was published in July. The U.S. House approved the plan and the Senate is expected to take it up later this year. The wall is expected to take a decade to build.

The “fortress” likely would alter the city’s fine, old character and might give pause to the millions of tourists who visit each year.

“I don’t think we can say no,” city staffer Dale Morris told the newspaper.

The Charleston wall idea is in response to a record 89 floods, by the National Weather Service’s count, in 2019 in downtown Charleston – one day out of every five. Floods could rise to 180 a year, predicts the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The wall would save more than 10 times the price tag, the Corps of Engineers claims.

“Why the wall? Why now?” reasoned Mark Wilbert, Charleston’s chief resilience officer, according to the Associated Press. “It’s about preparedness. You know, it’s about preserving property and preventing lives lost for a future that we know will bring more frequent storms, more intense storms, in an area that we know is very vulnerable.”

Suddenly my stomach began to churn. As Wilbert’s words began to echo in my mind I began to imagine myself in a disaster movie, sitting by Colonial Lake while people go about their business and with no idea of the lurking danger just over the horizon in the harbor. In the movies the plane will crash or the skyscraper will burn or a killer ocean wave or fire or monster(s) will burst on the scene in about five minutes and there’ll be no escape. Here, I can imagine white-capped waves rushing around the corners of the houses, sweeping away cars and people.

If the sea level here rises 2 feet as predicted, homes and everything else from Colonial Lake south to the Battery would be inundated, claimed by the sea.

“God’s taking back his land,” Charleston resident Vickie Hicks told the AP. She’s one of the ladies who weaves those sweetgrass baskets that you see at the famous City Market. Once Charleston’s farmer’s market, it has evolved into an arts and crafts flea market that attracts many.

Early-American pioneers built enclosures to protect against attack. Upon word of danger, settlers could flee into a safe enclosure. For example, Statesville offers its pre-Revolutionary Fort Dobbs as a state historic site. The original fort protected during the French and Indian War in the 18th Century.

That idea worked. But what about here in Charleston in the 21st Century?

What city can defend itself against the sea – massive and mighty and rolling in wave after wave after unrelenting wave?

Vickie Hicks may be offering some sobering truth for Charleston and for us all. If God takes back his land, who are we to stop it?

In memoriam: Among his many achievements and rich civic legacy, Elkin attorney Dan Park, who died Sept. 21 at age 88, will be remembered in my community as the man who saved Carter Falls. By turning the 60-foot waterfall on Big Elkin Creek over for a public park north of town, instead of commercially developing it, Park left with us Elkin’s finest natural jewel that all now may enjoy. Park for our park.

