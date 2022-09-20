When Elkin was bigger than it was

As a kid I thought that Elkin was bigger than it was. When we drove to downtown we’d say that we were “going to town,” as in we were going all out, we were breaking the bank, we were living high on the hog. The weekly drive to downtown for groceries and such was the highlight of the week.

In between trips we might pick up extra milk or bread or such at nearby country stores in State Road or Thurmond. But on Friday nights or Saturday mornings from State Road we went to town, in geography and in attitude.

Yeah, we knew there were bigger cities. Our three available over-the-air TV stations at the time showed black-and-white film of Winston-Salem and Charlotte and even New York City. They told us in black-and-white terms that, for instance, New York had the nation’s-tallest Empire State Building, where Chatham Mill proudly reminded us often that it maintained some kind of sales office. Now that was the big city.

So we knew in the back of our minds that Elkin was a modest little place. Except for one head-turning moment in one towering spot.

When we parked at the municipal parking lot at Bridge and Market streets, I’d get out and stare in awe across the street at the four-story Hotel Elkin, a towering rectangular complex that took up half a town block. It dwarfed everything else, even Reeves Theater.

I’d look up at that hulking assemblage of brickwork and cock my neck at an angle that shouted, hey, maybe we’re not so modest of a “best little town in N.C.” (the town motto at the time) after all. For a moment a little kid like me could think that he was in Winston, Charlotte or even New York.

Now they’re bringing citified hotel life back to downtown Elkin. Good for the hometown.

The conversion of the old Spainhour’s department store building – later a Yadkin Valley Bank office – into the new, 14-room, $3 million Three Trails Boutique hotel, complete with rooftop deck, is a modest start at a return to urban high life. But it’s a start.

It’s big enough, say, for an out-of-town, extended family in town for a reunion or such to have a pleasant place to stay together and gather and socialize while overlooking downtown Elkin from above.

The 14,000-square-foot, three-story hotel’s name gives a nod to our Trail Town’s three valued trails: the E&A, Overmountain Victory and Mountains-To-Sea trails. The MST, currently routed along Main Street, will bring hikers walking right by Three Trails Boutique’s threshold. Hikers will have a fine chance at a night’s break from the rugged trail with indoors luxury on a nice, soft bed.

The new hotel, whose opening is imminent, is a tribute to a new and innovative way of looking at downtown and what can be. We wish Three Trails well.

We’ve had the old, relocated and historic train-depot building on West Main Street that’s been renamed Maggy’s Place and has been available as an urban cottage open for guests since 2016. But not since 1969, when the big-ol’ Hotel Elkin building came down in demolition, have we had an impressive downtown hotel to wow visitors and guests, as well as ourselves.

Opening in 1925 with 51 guest rooms, an elevator (elevator!) and banquet rooms, Hotel Elkin ruled the town skyline with its four stories plus a below-deck basement. It dwarfed the two-story storefronts containing department/hardware/dime stores and such that surrounded the town center at Bridge and Main streets.

We await the building some sweet day of an Elkin luxury-hotel tower with white linen tablecloths, servers in white shirts and black ties, reservations backed up for months and a pad on top for passenger drone-cars to land.

Yes, the four-story Fairfield Inn today out by the interstate and the bypass in North Elkin is impressive in its own right, and our other fine motels are valued. But we locals don’t so often get past Lowe’s and Walmart to reach Fairfield. In the old days, everybody who was anybody marveled at the old Hotel Elkin each and every time when they went to town.

I never made it inside the old Hotel Elkin. But many other locals frequented, say, the restaurant, basement barber shop or companion beauty salon. The old hotel was for locals as well as for out-of-town guests. That was part of the old hotel’s charm.

Hotel Elkin will remain a memory that speaks to our town’s heyday and serves as a reminder that downtown once was bigger than we thought.

By the way, Harris Leather & Silverworks near Mountain Park did not make it past the first round of voting in this year’s Coolest Things Made in NC contest by the state Chamber. But Cheerwine (and not Pepsi), among others, did. Better luck next year for Harris.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road. Here he shares his musings about the hometown and beyond.