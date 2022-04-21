New life for an old, venerated schoolhouse

We fifth-graders got the surprising news one spring day from our teacher: we were moving to a new, consolidated school, as they were closing the one that we had grown to love (well, most of us did, a few did not care for school).

Fifth-graders like new things, and for some the move offered a fresh start. They called the new school Southeast, and that is what I wrote on my notebooks that summer in anticipation.

Only when we got to the new school near Pleasant Hill did we learn its new name, C.B. Eller, the name of a one-time county school superintendent that none of us knew.

They didn’t do anything special with the end of the old school at the end of May 1966, which brought not just the conclusion of another academic year but the end of the school. We headed home for summer break without much of a second thought about what unknown lay before us.

I grew curious and took a little bike trip back up to the old school. I found an unlocked window in back, and if you don’t tell the law I’ll let you in on what I found once I got the window open and climbed inside. It wasn’t pretty.

I crawled into my old third- and fourth-grade classroom. The place was wrecked. Books were scattered over the floor. Trash lay littered. The student desks – the one-unit pieces with the metal book storage under the seat and wooden seats and desktops with a carved-out trough to hold a pencil – were gone. But the blackboards were still up. Squeaks from the well-oiled wooden floors resounded in loud bursts of echoes up and down the narrow hall passageway like in a spooky movie.

I took a few abandoned textbooks back home and actually read some good short stories in a bit of self-directed after-school.

Despite the abandonment, the old Pleasant Ridge school managed to escape demolition, unlike the old North Elkin Elementary School, which eventually got torn down after years of vacancy and dilapidation. The weedy, vacant lot saddens me to this day when I pass by.

A church took over another, similarly abandoned schoolhouse in Pleasant Hill. A business opened in a third, in Benhem, while a medical clinic took over a fourth, in Clingman. Mountain Park School fortunately escaped the close-and-consolidate trend of the time; it’s a vibrant and admirable school today despite its age.

Back home, a community Ruritan club kept our old, beloved schoolhouse – a monument in our residential neighborhood – going somehow. One summer a cooperative, community tobacco crop was grown and marketed to raise funds.

Then the county came to the rescue with a daycare in the old schoolhouse for a number of years, then one of the new charter schools took over.

Treasured, historic buildings deserve love and care. And now, 55 years after I left and then pillaged, the venerable old schoolhouse and its adjacent annexes are getting yet another shot at a new life. Let’s trust this time is the lasting charm.

Wilkesboro businessman Bhavik Patel won the property in a foreclosure auction with a bid of $771,750, according to county bankruptcy court. The auction came after the old charter school forfeited a $2.65 million loan from Surrey Bank, according to foreclosure notices posted at the schoolhouse. We await word of Patel’s plans and wish him well.

Bridges Academy, the charter school, closed the doors of the schoolhouse last summer after the SBI and the state auditor’s office opened investigations into potential financial fraud. We never heard what they concluded. Charter schools like Bridges receive state money based on enrollment for teacher salaries and other instruction, thus the state interest. Bridges’ 171 students had to transfer elsewhere.

The old schoolhouse appears neat and clean, at least when viewed from the windows, following an auction of furnishings. The kitchen, gym and even a greenhouse out back appear ready for re-occupancy. (The fan’s running in the greenhouse.) It’s no repeat of what I once found there. And that’s a hopeful hint of good things to come.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.