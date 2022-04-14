Bradfords losing their springtime snowy glow

“I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree. …

Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree.”

– “Trees” poem, Joyce Kilmer, 1913

They’re not going to like this news on West Main Street.

I gave up expecting a springtime change in weather some years ago when the ACC men’s basketball tournament aired. Instead, I began noting the turn away from winter cold and gloom with the springtime appearance of the multitude of white flowers on the Bradford pear tree.

I have a small patch of crocus flowers and a short but expanding line of daffodils in my yard here in the hometown. They bring springtime excitement for me in March, and I annually post photos on the internet.

But they’re no match for the dazzling line of Bradford pear trees that line West Main Street in Elkin and in a variety of other locations here and there. When I make a special detour to drive under West Main’s white canopy I know that spring is here.

I loved the pretty Bradfords. They’re among the first trees to sprout buds and leaves in early spring and the last to drop their pretty dark-purple leaves in late fall. For years I had wanted a Bradford for my front yard but never got around to looking for a sapling to transplant.

Now, crestfallen, I hear that the Bradfords are persona non grata. There’ll be no Bradford in my yard now. I’ll have to settle for a crape myrtle, planted next to the driveway last year and growing like a weed.

Scientists and landscapers have been warning for years that the Bradfords from Asia are invasive, predatory and sterile. Like kudzu, you can hardly get rid of them if they escape the yard.

So on Saturday, April 23, a new campaign to rid us of the notorious though seductively lovely Bradford pear will kick off. N.C. State University has placed a bounty on the pear trees, something like the financial incentives that once led to the elimination of wolves from these parts in times gone by. The new bounty goes like this: if you cut down your Bradfords, you can get not money but up to five “good” trees as replacements.

Upon announcement of the Bradford bounty, homeowners quickly signed on and spoke for all of the some 200 replacements available. The lucky ones who got in before the list closed now must bring before and after photos to a lot next to Greensboro Coliseum. Also, a Charlotte area arborist offered a 15 percent discount on removal.

More such Bradford bounties are expected in the fall and next spring. South Carolina has a similar bounty program operated by Clemson University.

“We probably won’t eradicate Bradford pear from North Carolina,” N.C. State assistant professor Kelly Oten said in the bounty announcement last month. “But we do want to increase awareness about how this tree is harming the environment.”

We didn’t know all of this when the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the 1960s began promoting the Bradford pear as an inexpensive, quick-growing tree especially well-suited for the city. First Lady Bird Johnson famously planted one at a promotion in Washington in 1966.

But like in the script of some bad horror movie the tree’s sinister side then began to bloom. They found that the tree would cross-pollinate with other trees and prevent their replenishment, and hybrids produced tire-puncturing thorns and thickets that blocked sunlight for the ground below.

The trees repel insects and particularly caterpillars that serve as food for birds. Bradford pears are considered food deserts for wildlife.

And the trees proved fragile in storms, with the sharp upward angle of their limbs making them particularly weak. Their lifespans of 20 years were disappointing. And some complained of the tree buds’ unpleasant smell.

“I can see the future and this tree is I think one of the biggest scourges we have,” University of Georgia horticulture professor Mike Durr told National Public Radio.

Dogwoods, cherry trees and crape myrtles are suggested as alternatives.

South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio and the city of Pittsburgh have banned Bradford pears and the push is on for more bans. North Carolina has not done so.

It’s hard to get worked up over a tree, which can be simply cut down, easier than trapping wolves or coyotes or stopping unseen blights or viruses. But if this war on the Bradfords keeps up, someday we may just have to do without springtime’s glow of Bradford-pear white.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.