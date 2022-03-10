Chatham blankets making a breath-taking return

For 43 years now I’ve survived these cold winter nights snug as a bug in a rug while under an oversized Chatham blanket on my bed, Carolina blue on one side, golden in color on the reverse. It was a wedding gift. My wife, from out of town, did not appreciate my thrill in having a hometown heirloom that warmed my heart as well as my feet.

Dad worked at Chatham Mill for 43 years (coincidence!), in upholstery not blankets. But it was the blankets that made Chatham world-renowned in the 20th Century and Elkin America’s Blanket City. Many remember the mill’s towering “Chatham Blankets” sign that lit up the night from the rooftop and reigned over the town and the old Chatham bridge from mill hill on East Main Street.

I’m blessed as well with one of Chatham’s animal blankets, popular in the 1970s, bearing the image of a lion. It was another wedding present and now used on the couch in the den. Also, I inherited Dad’s Chatham blanket with a koala bear print. I also have several Chatham commemorative throws, and I even have still an old, orange, full-sized Chatham blanket that Mom won in a school raffle in the early 1960s.

So Chatham blankets remain close to my heart and to the hearts of many of you as well. And it is with glee that we are now welcoming a breath-taking return of the classic Chatham blanket.

Alex Chatham is taking mail orders for a new-generation Chatham blanket, a 60-by-76-inch all-wool throw with a design from the 1890s. It’s “bringing a renewed sense of pride, not only in his (Chatham’s) family name, but to a new generation,” according to a Kickstarter internet webpage.

In a 21st Century mode of capitalism, Chatham raised $88,078 from 326 backers solicited on the internet to take the idea to a manufacturer in Connecticut. He started taking orders in November.

After Chatham’s great-great grandfather, Alexander Chatham, and partner Thomas L. Gwyn took over a woolen mill on Big Elkin Creek in 1877, the mill began producing finished blankets. World War I saw Chatham blankets sent to the front in France, and postwar the heralded blankets made it into upscale department stores across the country. Millions more Chatham blankets were sent to multiple fronts in World War II.

Starting in 1962 Chatham Mill popularized a new, revolutionary type of blanket, fiberwoven, using needles working from both sides and set at an angle for tighter looping. A new plant at the top of mill hill was devoted to fiberwoven.

Chatham Manufacturing ceased operations in 1988, but Chatham blankets continue to be popular collectors’ items today.

Alex Chatham said he wanted to re-create the original Chatham blanket from the 1800s. He found an 1894 Chatham catalog held by Elkin druggist, historian and collector Jason Couch. “This was it!” Chatham said on the website. “The catalog contained several 130-year-old pieces of wool blankets.”

An industrial designer by trade in his native New York City, Chatham diligently researched both blanket design and production – while bolstered by old family stories and old blankets still around – to come as close as possible to bringing a quality Chatham blanket from long ago back to life.

“From the way the wool is dyed, through the way it is carded, spun and woven, nuances of the process determine the final product,” Chatham said on the website, “and only the few operating mills can still make ‘em like they used to.”

Chatham’s blanket is off-white with royal-blue striping and stitching. A “CHATHAM BLANKET” label is in one corner – though not the familiar, onetime oval logo with the cursive “Chatham” that many of us still recognize. You can see the new blanket at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/alexchatham/the-chatham-blanket on the internet. Also, check out the site’s old Chatham Mill photos and history and a modern-day photo of Alex Chatham by a campfire, one of his new blankets in his lap. You may order blankets at the website. They’re $249.

“I’m making something that’s the way that I think that it should be made,” Chatham told InsideHook, an industry newsletter. “It’s not the cheapest thing, but it’s – in my view – the right thing.”

Chatham Mill made Elkin and Elkin made Chatham Mill, I’ve said many times. Looks like I’m going to need to change that to present tense. Let’s keep a good thing going.