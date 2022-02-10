The true faces of North Carolina’s heroes

Just think of it. Some day soon visitors will be driving across North Carolina, admiring the beauty of the rolling hills, impressed with the lush fields, struck by the vitality of the bustling cities and towns.

And when the guests en route to the state capital come to the state Highway 86 exit in Orange County they’ll come to a sign reading Roy Williams Highway.

“Who’s Roy Williams?” the misses in the car blurts out. She honestly doesn’t know. She’s from a long, long ways away, perhaps from another country. She doesn’t know sports.

“Must be an important teacher,” the mister speculates. “The exit sign said Chapel Hill. I’ve heard of an important university there. Maybe Roy Williams is the founder. Or maybe he’s a governor. Or was there an American president by that name?”

One exit later the couple takes the Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard exit looking for some lunch. They turn left looking for a Bob Evans as they had a good experience at one in Ohio. They encounter another highway sign. “Mike Kre …,” she says. “How do you pronounce that?”

“I don’t know,” he says. “K-r-z-y-z-e-w-s-k-i. Is he an ambassador from Poland?”

Back on I-40 East they immediately see a third sign, for Dean Smith Highway. “They sure have a lot of important people here,” the misses concludes.

Actually, the important people that North Carolina soon will honor will be basketball coaches. You know, they’re the ones who blow whistles in practices, tell young men to “go in” games and explain in front of TV cameras why the team won or lost.

The state Transportation Department has named segments of I-40 around Chapel Hill after legendary coaches Williams and Smith of the Tar Heels. This season Krzyzewski is taking a victory lap, in his final year after coaching at Duke U for more than 40. You know they’ll have to name a highway in Durham after him, too.

So North Carolina will tell the world that our most important people are basketball coaches. We appreciate the coaches’ fine work over their celebrated careers. But are they our most important folks, the chosen ones to display to the people of the world who we are as North Carolinians?

What about the Salvation Army couple who put in 30 years keeping a homeless shelter together and urging desperate people to not argue, fight or give up on life?

Or the 30-year sheriff’s deputy who left home countless times for the graveyard shift and who had to tell his kids that they’ll have to go to a college that will give them a scholarship instead of the school for which they yearn? Because a law-enforcement salary cannot send even a promising student to Duke.

And then there’s the retired paramedic here in the hometown who solicits volunteers to patch holes in the floors of the unheated homes of widows up in the hills, who packs food in boxes to distribute to unemployed families at Thanksgiving, and who puts in his spare money to help others make ends meet.

You can name many others.

They don’t make highways signs for folks such as these. There are countless good – no, great – people and heroes in North Carolina who nurture, care, sacrifice and achieve in ways that we never hear about.

Nothing against the celebrity basketball coaches. But it’s those others and many, many more who are the true faces of North Carolina. And they are the faces that we and many others will never see or read about. That’s a shame. But that’s just how the ball bounces.