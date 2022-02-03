Esse Quam – get to know the beautiful lady

It’s right there on the “In God We Trust” license plates. Look closely, near the bottom.

In small, thin, cursive lettering the bottom phrase seems defiant. It’s as if the bottom motto doesn’t care that it’s small and plays second fiddle. And it’s as if the phrase sits confident and comfortable in what it is, where it is and what it means to North Carolina.

The phrase is a translation of the state motto, Esse Quam Videri. It’s the North Carolina counterpart to the national motto at the top of the license plates.

But the state motto is very different. It’s a Latin phrase and translates “to be rather than to seem.” It speaks to genuineness and integrity. Don’t pretend to be something that you’re not.

Unlike the religious tone of the U.S. motto, the North Carolina motto has secular roots, taken from the classical Roman orator, senator and consul Cicero, who opposed Julius Caesar and dictatorship, and from Cicero’s essay “On Friendship.” Classical Greek philosophers Socrates and Eschylus also are credited with the sentiment.

The N.C. General Assembly adopted the motto in 1893, making North Carolina the last of the onetime 13 British colonies to adopt a motto. However, during the British colonial period, North Carolina did have a motto on its great seal, a Latin phrase that meant “Which, though late, looked upon me.” That was reason enough to split with Great Britain.

Chances are you don’t know Esse Quam. I had forgotten her, till I looked closely at my new license plate, which I had to request specifically and at the last second at the license plate office here in the hometown and after the clerk had already processed for me a standard “First In Flight” plate honoring the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk.

In fact, only 13 percent of North Carolinians know the state motto, according to a survey taken by CBS17 TV news in Raleigh. That’s the lowest percentage among residents of any state, the TV station reported. This column is out to improve on that embarrassingly low number.

By comparison, 42 percent of Tennesseans know that state’s “Agriculture and Commerce” motto, 64 percent of Virginians know the commonwealth’s “Thus always to tyrants,” and a whopping 80 percent of South Carolinians know “While I breathe I hope.” The U.S. champion is New Hampshire, where 99 percent of residents know “Live free or die,” emblazoned on the top of that state’s license plates.

Because we have “First In Flight” on most of our plates, 84 percent in the N.C. survey mistakenly thought that was our motto.

“Not nearly so many people want actually to be possessed of virtue as want to appear to be possessed of it,” Cicero once said, with Esse Quam Videri contained within the Latin original. Virtue is a quality of a great people, and the North Carolina motto sets a high bar for us.

Esse Quam Videri is “expressive of some noble sentiment,” the 1893 N.C. law said, “and indicative of some leading trait of our people.” The state motto “will be instructive as well as ornamental,” the law said, “and the state should also keep in perpetual remembrance.”

Well, we’ve not been remembering well enough of late. While “In God We Trust” is on our currency, county courthouses and town halls, Esse Quam has been a neglected lady indeed.

It’s time to woo for her hand again.