I owe Gamecocks a yard mowing

Did you get your tea?

Neither did I. I passed a Bojangles and cast a forlorn glance. I wasn’t thirsty, but I still wanted my tea.

Bet most of you didn’t even know what all was on the line at the latest football game in Charlotte. On the day before New Year’s Eve the North Carolina Tar Heels played the South Carolina Gamecocks in something called the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Charlotte-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain Bojangles had sweetened (heh-heh) the pot by offering a free cup of sweet tea to those in the winning state. The whole state. Everyone.

“The only thing tastier than our Legendary Iced Tea is when it’s free and enjoyed after a big win,” a Bojangles honcho explained.

The idea is not new. For years Taco Bell, for instance, has offered a free taco to anyone who walked into a restaurant after a World Series in which a player stole a base. Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is what they call the promotion. And it’s a good marketing ploy, because while at Taco Bell you’re going to buy more food and drink to go with your free taco.

I’ve never taken Taco Bell up on its offer. But when it comes to the Tar Heels versus the Gamecocks, my blood gets to boiling. I’m all in.

I’m still steamed over how South Carolina beat the Tar Heels in the 1971 ACC basketball tournament championship game.

The Tar Heels lost a jump ball despite forward Lee Dedmon having a 7-inch height advantage over Gamecock guard Kevin Joyce. South Carolina and Joyce won the tip, turned it into a layup at the buzzer, and my 15-year-old heart broke.

So the latest bowl game offered a chance at redemption. But the Heels broke my heart again. They lost 38-21, and Sandlappers got free tea on New Year’s Eve. We North Carolinians did not.

I hope Kevin Joyce, Tom Owens who made the basket in ‘71 and tournament co-MVP John Roche, a most unlikeable Gamecock from New York City, got their free tea. Fifty years later I now pass Bojangles with contempt.

Seriously, Bojangles may be on to something here. Not that we need more fan passion in sports, but what if we begin letting fans have a little skin in the games?

What if, for instance, the winner of the Bridge Bowl football game each year between Elkin High and Starmount got their football field mowed by fans of the loser? Saturday morning, after the game, fans would show up on the winner’s field and crank up their mowers. Their push mowers. And mow in a checkerboard pattern, a requirement. The winner’s fans could sit in the stands and cheer and hoot. With a Taco Bell taco and Bojangles sweet tea.

Bet we could get Triad and Charlotte TV stations up here to video that.

Or if East Wilkes fans would have to serve up a pancake breakfast at Stone Mountain Golf Club if the Cardinals lost to the North High Vikings. Or if East wins, North’s breakfast chefs would have to come to Ronda Fire Department.

Bet that would put some extra spirit in the stands at the games.

Some people get a charge with the newly permitted sports gambling business. They couldn’t care less about the games. But when said gambling fan places a $10 bet with Caesar’s Sportsbook and its ostentatious African American TV Caesar or some such, then they’re glued to the TV, shouting and jumping at every score and bad call.

But that’s only about money. Filthy lucre. Easy come, easy go. Sports gamblers are not fans. They’re capitalists.

But put fans to work mowing on their day off, now there are some serious fans.

And if John (Cock)Roche will just give me a call and directions to his yard, I have my mower gassed and ready. I’ll bring the tea.