A short automobile ride

It was in the 1940s. My brother Tommy and I had company: Jo Ann Darnell, one of my best friends; her brother Jimmy, a friend of Tommy’s; and Dickie Stuart, a friend and neighbor were all pre-teens. My dad’s black 1941 ford was parked in the driveway of our home on North Bridge Street. The driveway was just a few yards from the highway. Jo Ann and I got in the car. I sat in the driver’s seat; Jo Ann sat in the front seat beside me. At that time many cars had running boards, foot boards on the sides of their automobiles that were just wide enough for standing. These were handy for anyone who wanted to hitch a ride. If a driver had a full load and no room for any more passengers, he could still carry people on the running boards. They simply hopped on and held on by putting their hands inside the open windows.

Tommy got on the running board on one side of the car; Jimmy, on the other. I didn’t know anything about driving. I suppose I knew that mashing on the gas pedal was what made the car go. The four of us thought that it would be fun just to move the car just a little bit further along the driveway. What I did not know was that the gear was in reverse. I stepped on the gas and all of a sudden we zoomed backwards across the highway doing what seemed to be about ninety miles an hour. I don’t really know, but we were moving fast. We were all in total shock.

Tommy and Jimmy had the good sense to jump off the running boards. Dickie Stuart, an innocent bystander, jumped up and down and yelled at us. He was scared silly! I totally lost my head and began pulling and pushing everything within my reach, trying to stop the car. Jo Ann could do nothing but hold on. Luckily for the two of us, no cars were coming up North Bridge Street at that particular moment on that particular day. Also luckily for us, there was a vacant lot with a small ditch along that side of the road. When the car hit the ditch it mercifully came to a stop. Miraculously, Jo Ann and I escaped unharmed. Just another adventure in our action-packed, fun-filled, growing-up days.