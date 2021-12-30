2021: Gloomy cuss turns into Mr. Happy

What a gloomy cuss was I back in March, on the one-year anniversary of the Depression-like COVID pandemic. On this page I wrote about how we were “disheartened by the pandemic and other things” and were thinking things like “we don’t have much of a future ahead.”

I was describing the need for the myFutureNC campaign by UNC School of Government to improve education by getting young folks into postgraduate programs.

We’re still waiting for good news from that front, so it would take other news this past year to lift my spirits and make me happy again and optimistic about the future.

And boy, did the hometown deliver.

For instance, before Memorial Day I described a beautiful Gold Star Memorial Monument installed in Elkin Park. The polished, black-granite, four-piece memorial dedicated to families of those who’ve lost loved ones in America’s wars is an inspiration each time we pass by.

Then N.C. Trail Days returned in June after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. A street festival in downtown Elkin and guided hikes on trails all over brought fresh air and sunshine to us and to tourists. I got to lead hikes at Carter Falls Park and brag about my late uncle’s photos from the 1950s of the falls and the old hydroelectric wooden flume.

History got made when amateur historian Doug Mitchell and grandson Gabe began finding iron slag, tools and other archeological relics of the 18th Century David Allen iron forge that began the pioneer settlement of Elkin. A historical marker got installed at the library dam on Big Elkin Creek just prior to Trail Days. And the Mitchells and friends are still at it, digging up history there. Good for them.

Also in June we got to observe the 35th anniversary of the famous USA Today newspaper article on downtown Elkin cruising. Never before and not since has little ol’ Elkin been such a star in America with such news as “Teens flock to freeways of love,” the 1986 article’s headline about Main Street on Friday and Saturday cruising nights. “Hey, I would’ve read that story. Even if I had no idea where Elkin was,” I wrote.

Bright-eyed bluegrass musician Presley Barker, an East Wilkes High student, not only headlined a special Surry County 250th anniversary celebration concert in Dobson in August but actually replied to my email for a July column. He and fellow Reeves Theater musician Martha Bassett are the only celebrities to ever answer my emails. “My dream is to reach more people through my music,” Barker wrote me. “I’d like to go as far as it will take me. Hopefully playing larger stadiums someday.”

The late Leo Arnaud of West Yadkin cannot answer my or anyone else’s email now. But the Tokyo Olympics in August offered a chance to reflect on the genius of the musician who composed the popular TV Olympics theme.

Elkin became “the best little town in N.C.” once again, thanks to a debut Successful Small Town video released in June by the state that pointed to the hometown as a prime example of downtown revitalization.

Then when PBS star Ken Burns and bluegrass musician Marty Stuart asked for videos to put on the internet honoring Americans’ hometowns, I responded with a heart-warming column. “Given one last chance to come back to the hometown, I took it,” I recalled. “I liked life and career in the big city. But I loved the hometown. And love wins out over like.”

Meanwhile, Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland and Surry Arts Council director Tanya Jones posted videos in praise of Granite City. Hope there were many more that I did not hear about.

For Mayberry Days in Mount Airy in September I proclaimed on this page and in the Mount Airy News that “The Andy Griffith Show” was the most enduring TV show of all time, because of the ceaseless reruns and the popularity of the annual downtown street festival there. I never heard a dissent.

A new Superman TV show in March showing Clark Kent returning to his hometown looked so much like my own story. “Come back home,” Kent’s mother whispered to him in the first episode. In real life so many of us have.

An effort in April to bring big-time horse racing to North Carolina had me whispering about a Klondike Derby here some day. A bill in the General Assembly, however, went nowhere.

Our Carter Falls Park and other area attractions were important pieces of a Wilkes County internet survey in October on tourism and recreation ambitions. We await good things to come from that.

Cracker Barrel adding alcohol to its menu had me dreaming in April about country fried steak served with Wilkes County moonshine – if only there were a restaurant in Wilkes.

The Funplex Myrtle Beach amusement park in South Carolina tried in May to stand in for the old Pavilion that I and so many others loved back in the day. Come spring many of us will head back to the Grand Strand with more news from there to come on this page.

There’s still plenty of doom and gloom around, thanks to the lingering pandemic, inflation, high prices and storm clouds abroad. But the storm clouds parted and the sunshine streamed Back In The Hometown in 2021, and there’s no reason that it will not continue into 2022. Stay tuned to this page to see how.