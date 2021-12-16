Forget clowns, send in the drones

In the good old days, just after the earth’s crust cooled and they invented the wheel, you could get the word around by mentioning to that one special acquaintance that your mother had to go to the hospital. By Sunday at church you could have 20 concerned folks ask about her.

“Everybody dies famous in a small town,” concluded the chorus of a popular 2007 country song (No. 46 on my playlist of 500). The song wasn’t entirely complimentary of small towns like the hometown. But, at least, when you wanted to tell the whole community something, it was easy. Just one strategic phone call or conversation could do the trick.

One of the wonders of the 21st Century is that you no longer need a talkative friend. One internet post about your sick momma, and almost immediately you can get sympathy, encouragement and attention from around the nation. Folks you don’t even know will push a button and signal a “like” on your post or even write a kind word in a note. “Prayers” is a popular post.

Another wonder of the modern age shared the spotlight during the spectacular woodland wildfires, on Pilot and Sauratown mountains.

In the good old days folks would drive up the mountain on Highway 21 upon word of a big truck wreck. Heavy trucks loaded to capacity, curves below the overlook and the steep descent down toward Doughton were not kind on trucks, especially if the driver was unacquainted with the route out of Sparta. If something good got spilled and left on the highway, all the better.

During the recent mountain wildfires, some folks realized that you no longer had to drive over to see the blazes that consumed hundreds of acres. Instead, just send up your drone and watch on a computer screen.

But that caused a new, 21st Century problem.

“Please do not use drones over the park in attempt to photograph,” N.C. State Parks and Recreation pleaded in an internet post during the Pilot Mountain fire that lit the night sky, “as they could interfere with fire fighting aircraft.”

“Respect the wildfire fighting efforts,” echoed an earlier internet post on a Hanging Rock website managed by Stokes County Information Center, “by not flying Drones in or around the Sauratown Mountains TODAY!” An accompanying illustration had a silhouette of a drone with a big red circle and slash. “No Drone Zone” was the caption.

A drone intended to view fall leaf color flew near the Sauratown fire, the N.C. Forest Service confirmed to WFMY TV News, and they asked the operator to stop.

“There have been many drones in the air,” the website said, “and this has grounded fire suppression efforts by plane or helicopter!”

“If there are drones in the area,” ranger Jimmy Holt told WFMY, “they have to ground all aircraft until the drone is out of the area.”

Shoals Volunteer Fire Department, in a post, asked folks to not stop in the road or park in others’ driveways or yards to take photos of the more spectacular Pilot Mountain fire. It directed camera buffs to Pinnacle View Baptist Church and Shoals School.

Blamed on campfires during a dry, windy, La Nina autumn, the blazes were contained to woodland. Nobody got hurt and no houses burned.

Let’s say you get a drone for Christmas. There are 867,590 of the portable, remote-controlled flying machines registered with the Federal Aviation Administration, at last check.

“Drones are an amazing new technology, and the applications are almost limitless,” said Bobby Walston, director of aviation for the state Transportation Department.

So you hear of another truck wreck up on the mountain. Could a truckload of Snickers be spilled out on the highway and your sweet tooth is talking? There’s no need to hop in the car. Just send up your drone and see what it can see first.

“Drones are rapidly becoming a part of our everyday lives,” the FAA said. They’re giving us wonderful photos from above picturesque landscapes, and we await our stores delivering milk and bread and other quick orders by drones that deliver to our front yards. They’re even trying taxi services by drones big enough to carry a person.

We’ve got to get it right so that drones don’t endanger planes and helicopters during emergencies. But what a way to make life better. Can’t make it to an outdoor concert? Send up your drone. Wonder if traffic’s still backed up out on I-77? Send the drone.

“Me here, at last, on the ground,” says the classic song “Send In The Clowns.” “You in mid-air.”

Quick, send in the drones, not clowns. How ‘bout that for a modern line for the song?

“Don’t bother,” the song concludes. “They’re here.”