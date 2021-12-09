Let freedom ring: Charters coming

For those of us weary beyond measure of hearing all of the tropes, the diatribes that aim to discourage us over the future of America, wash out your ears with this.

A western North Carolina couple inspired by a trip to the nation’s capital where they viewed the Declaration of Independence and other founding documents now is bringing home a hopeful message of America for Americans.

Bronze replicas of the Declaration, a portion of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights are being placed across the country at county courthouses and other prominent public squares. The bronzes are a reminder of the best of America, and they’re on their way here to the hometown area.

The park displays are called the Charters of Freedom. They feature life-size replicas set in granite bases and protected by unbreakable glass. The displays are built to last 300 to 500 years.

From them you may read for yourself why there is an America (Declaration), how America works (Constitution) and a listing of our most precious freedoms that are so prized in America (Bill of Rights).

The 25-by-12-foot displays are in 25 North Carolina communities, including in Danbury and Jefferson, and there are plans to build them as well in Mount Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville and Sparta. No dates have been set.

It’s a good time for them.

These memorials to American liberty trace back to a couple in not-too-far-away Valdese, on the other side of Hickory. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson set up a foundation to build the replica charters after being moved to tears at seeing the originals in Washington.

“I got goosebumps,” said Vance Patterson, a Burke County businessman and onetime county Republican vice-chair who unsuccessfully ran for Congress there in 2010, as reported by the Jefferson newspaper when a display went up there in 2018.

“When I moved over and saw the first page of the Constitution and the words, ‘We The People,’ ” Patterson said, “I actually got a lump in my throat. It was really an emotional experience.”

The first Charters of Freedom was unveiled in 2014 at the Historic Burke County Courthouse in the town square in Morganton. They’re now in nine states. Danbury, in Stokes County, got one for the Fourth of July last year.

“You can walk right up to them and look at them,” Patterson told a crowd at the Danbury dedication ceremony.

His Foundation Forward raises money and builds the displays at no cost to a county or city.

For instance, in Lexington they’re going to use a Charters of Freedom to replace a Confederate statue taken down in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder last year. Great idea. A memorial that all Americans can rally around.

A dedication is expected during Davidson County’s 200th anniversary next year.

Wilkes County already has a freedom display inside its courthouse in Wilkesboro that includes the Declaration, Ten Commandments and such. Our town halls and county courthouses have inscriptions with the national motto, “In God We Trust,” courtesy of another private foundation.

Last Memorial Day, the hometown saw dedicated in Elkin Park an impressive Gold Star Memorial Monument in honor of families who’ve lost loved ones in military service. Still another private foundation built that display, a 13-by-7-foot granite monument adorned with flags and benches for reflection.

Wouldn’t a Charter of Freedom look good here as well?