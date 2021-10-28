Wilkes’ Action Plan – it’s for us, too

Here’s an important opportunity for Trail Town Elkin.

The good folks over in Wilkes County have put out a survey on the internet that’s part of a new plan for outdoor economic development for the next 15 years. And you can participate.

The Elkin area’s own Carter Falls Park, which rests just inside the Wilkes County line north of Elkin, is one of the places listed on the survey. Given my own interest in the park that’s just a mile from my home and offers not just a beautiful waterfall but great historical importance as well for the hometown, I gave Carter Falls a top rating when I marked the survey. Hope you do the same.

You can take the survey at https://wilkesoutdooractionplan.com/ on the internet.

Immodestly called the Great State of Wilkes Outdoor Action Plan, it aims to guide building and development of parks, greenways, festival venues and other public accommodations. It’s an effort to boost a tourism industry here that is garnering increased attention by our movers and shakers in the aftermath of the decline of our manufacturing sector.

“Improving this outdoor economy is a critical piece of us creating that sense of place where people want to live,” said Action Plan leader Jeff Cox, who’s also president of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, on an internet video. “It’s up to us to articulate what is it that we want to have for our community.”

For instance, the survey asks if in the last year you have used Carter Falls Park as well as other attractions in nature like Stone Mountain State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, Yadkin River, Mountains-to-Sea Trail and our own E&A Rail Trail out of Elkin Park. You’ll get to say how important are the parks as well as downtowns, playgrounds, historical sites, museums, picnic, swimming and fishing places and such.

Are shopping and eating out more important to you than parks and trails? You can let the Wilkes folks know.

Survey results will go to Boone consulting firm Destination by Design, which wrote the survey. Destination then will advise the Wilkes County panel Outdoor Economy Workgroup. It has representatives from the Wilkesboros and county governments, the Economic Development Corp. business-recruitment office, Wilkesboro’s Tourism Development Authority, the county Health Department and non-profit Health Foundation, and the Yadkin River Greenway Council, responsible for the fine paved greenway in the Wilkesboros.

The effort not only will evaluate current facilities but recommend new ones. This not only can benefit locals but help attract tourists and help small businesses, the group’s website said.

“With good planning we can grow, but let’s grow smart,” according to group member B Townes on the website.

Wilkes already has done well with its expanded, five-mile-long town greenway, a new bandshell and park in downtown Wilkesboro, and an outdoor concert venue at the parking deck in downtown North Wilkesboro.

What more can Wilkes do? We can help them find out. And we just might get to draw on an idea or two from the Outdoor Action Plan. I don’t think the Great Staters would mind.