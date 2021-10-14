Bummer: Elkin drops Census benchmark

Unnoticed in new 2020 U.S. Census figures was news that Elkin’s population has slipped below 4,000.

Bummer. The official count of our people dropped from 4,027 in the 2010 Census to 3,971 last year. The federal Census is counted every 10 years.

The drop in our numbers is not surprising. Every town in the Tri-Counties and beyond lost population, even more so than in Elkin. Every one.

For instance, Jonesville lost more, dropping 2.28 percent, from 2,285 to 2,233. Elkin’s loss was 1.39 percent. Meanwhile, Mount Airy dropped 2.72 percent, Dobson 3.59, Wilkesboro 3.92 and Pilot Mountain a whopping 4.68. You can see the rest of the numbers at https://worldpopulationreview.com/states/cities/north-carolina on the internet.

But Elkin’s 4,000 benchmark and its loss seems more significant. Though things look and feel the same here in the hometown, dropping below the round number leaves the bad taste that we’ve been taken down a rung.

We hit the 4,000 benchmark in the 2000 census with 4,109, our population peak, despite the loss of Chatham Mills in the late 1980s and the economic disruptions that followed in the ’90s. Growth then was quite the accomplishment as town borders expanded in North Elkin.

Elkin had progressively grown from the time the railroad arrived in 1890 and the hometown became a commercial and population attraction. We crossed the 1,000-people mark in the postwar 1920s boom (1,195 in that census), the 2,000 mark in 1930 (2,357) and 3,000 in 1990 (3,790).

These days, North Carolina as a whole is growing, and growing well, as evidenced by our state moving up to be the ninth most populous in the country and adding a 13th congressional seat after the 2000 census and a 14th seat with this most recent census.

But North Carolina’s growth is in its big cities, not in places like the hometown. Just a casual look at the exploding skylines of Charlotte and Raleigh is convincing. Many young people move away from their rural hometowns for college or jobs or such and never come back. (I’m an exception.)

“While people move for a variety of reasons,” the state Office of State Budget and Management said in a report last year, “chief among them is job opportunities.”

On the county level, 38 percent of North Carolina’s growth in the 2020 Census was in Mecklenburg (Charlotte) and Wake (Raleigh) alone, while 57 percent of the growth was in the top six, urban counties, the report said.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin, half of North Carolina’s counties shrunk in population, the outliers. That will likely cause a variety of problems for us, from labor shortages to political representation to quality of schools and health care.

“Population growth — along with productivity growth — is a key component of economic growth, development, and a rising standard of living,” according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, which studies the economies of five states plus Washington, D.C., including North Carolina.

It’s the “standard of living” part that’s most important. Growing communities live better, while shrinking communities less so.

Rural U.S. saw positive population growth in the 1970s and ’90s. So it can happen.

But there’s not another, rural rebound in sight. “More recently, rural population loss has become more acute,” said that 2020 Federal Reserve report, which blamed a declining birth rate and increasing mortality among an aging populace. “These trends are likely to continue,” it said. The report called the outlook for us bleak.

I don’t know about that. But two answers for us rural residents are stepped-up industry recruitment by governments and improvements in and emphasis on natural resources – think parks and tourism such. Elkin’s emphasis on trails is one strategy under way. But that’s not enough to keep our numbers up.

I’m particularly intrigued by Boone, the population exception in northwest North Carolina. Though quite rural and far away from Charlotte and Raleigh, Boone’s census population was up 16.68 percent, from 17,111 to 19,965. The big university there captures some young people who decide to stay after graduation. But there has to be more to that eye-popping number than what comes out of Appalachian State.

If we want to buck the population trend, too, it might be wise to pay more attention to what the mountaineers are doing right.