The unthinkable now thinkable on OBX

After a hurricane in 2019, Cape Hatteras Secondary School students in Buxton were polled by schoolmates on things like how long will the sandy Outer Banks barrier islands last.

Their answer: 50 years. After that, the islands will be gone, the young people believed.

The students were not scientists. The school poll was based on gut feelings, not science.

Scientists have been telling us to expect the lovely, remote, nearly pristine Outer Banks of North Carolina to shift position with the coming and going of hurricanes and other storms but never to disappear into the sea. However, recent debate over climate change is giving scientists and others pause.

Drawing attention to the precarious condition of OBX these days is a N.C. 12 task force. Highway 12 is the two-lane, 148-mile beach road that traverses much of the Outer Banks. It’s a frequent victim of overwashing sea water that, during storms, breaks through beach sand dunes and uproots the highway’s asphalt, in turn cutting off nine OBX towns and villages from Manteo, the mainland beyond and civilization.

Try to imagine the hometown getting our roads destroyed like that and our having to wait for weeks or even months for the state to re-asphalt them.

“Anytime you can ride down a highway and spit in the ocean on one side and the sound on the other, you’ve got problems,” onetime state Board of Transportation member and Nags Head restaurant owner R.V. Owens III told The News & Observer newspaper, which published an investigative series on OBX.

But even the task force, created in April and which started work in May with no conclusion to its work in sight, is looking only at what can be done at seven so-called perilous OBX hot spots from Pea Island south of Nags Head to Ocracoke Island, which is accessible only by ferry or small plane still. Highway 12 is most vulnerable at the hot spots.

The larger issue is the fate of the Outer Banks themselves in the face of an anticipated one- to eight-foot rise in sea level, as predicted by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United Nations and others.

“These beaches are doomed,” Duke University geology professor Orrin Pilkey declared to Boston public radio station WBUR while touring the Outer Banks in 2017. Whenever journalists seek a stark prediction for OBX, they turn to Pilkey.

“You can engineer this system,” agreed East Carolina University geologist Stan Riggs, “but at some point you don’t have a barrier island.”

By the end of the century, Riggs told WBUR, the beaches and the barriers will be gone and OBXers will be living in the city and suburbs.

Driving onto the Outer Banks from Manteo on Roanoke Island, if you turn left you’ll find more familiar-looking and secure beach towns like Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk of Wright Brothers fame. But if you turn right you travel down narrower land and miles upon miles of no development, no sign of humans, just lonely and peaceful beaches, dunes, sound and sand, some of it protected national parkland. Outside of the summer tourist season, you may see no other traffic, either.

In some spots Highway 12 can barely squeeze between the dunes and the sound.

Still, it’s inconceivable to picture no Outer Banks, widely declared as one of the most desirable tourist destinations on the East Coast.

“Sea level has changed over time,” Roanoke Island-based oceanographer Reide Corbett of East Carolina told Spectrum News 1. The cable-TV channel aired a three-part series on OBX as well. “But what we’re seeing today is something we haven’t experienced in tens of thousands of years.”

“Scientists still have questions,” Corbett added.

A stark lesson in all of this came in 2017. A sandbar appeared suddenly off the beach in the Graveyard of the Atlantic at Cape Hatteras and grew quickly into a mile-long-plus island. From the cape people could wade through shallow water at low tide for a few hundred feet to collect Shelly Island’s newly uncovered seashells. An enterprising Virginian claimed ownership by quitclaim deed.

But within a year the island had disappeared back into the ocean, thanks in large part to a hurricane.

Similarly, the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, they say. And that can include our OBX.