Happy birthday, Surry County

Surry County means, to me, rolling hills with prime, fertile farmland framed by an always-present, majestic Blue Ridge Mountain range commanded by pointed Fisher’s Peak. Pretty as a picture.

But Surry also means great people. From the determined pioneers who arrived via the fabled Great Wagon Road from Virginia in the 18th Century to carve new homes out of a wilderness to, a generation or two later, the noble Franklin family, which produced for us a Patriot, a governor and a U.S. congressman.

Later in the 19th Century came the world-famous Siamese Twins, who sought peace, quiet and families in White Plains and found it all. The Chatham family of Elkin spanned the 19th and 20th centuries and led the parade in industry and government. Those in the latter 20th Century and beyond watched with delight our homespun image-maker Andy Griffith, star of TV, screen and stage.

What more awaits in the 21st Century?

Not always has life been ideal here in Surry County, but life for the most part has been good, honest and reputable. Those ideals and much more comes into sharper focus now as Surry prepares for its 250th anniversary.

Surry was the first county of North Carolina’s northwest, carved from Salisbury-centered Rowan in 1771. It served as the mother of the future Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Forsyth, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties as the northwest took shape in our state’s formative years.

Mount Airy sprang from the fertile foothills, Elkin along the riverbank, Dobson smack in the center of it all and Pilot Mountain, the town, from the seeds strewn by the iron horse of the latter 19th Century. Surrounding and in between grew pleasant communities from Ararat to Zephyr, from Siloam to State Road.

Surry became the mother of a world-spanning granite industry, a hostess for vast textiles, and it served as home to a sentinel Pilot, a mountain that always let folks know where they were. Surry’s the birth site of your hometown columnist.

There are bigger places, and there are busier places. There are even more dramatic and glamorous locales. But what better place could there be to settle down, raise a family and look ahead towards a bright future?

The blessings of our land is evidenced by its natural beauty, feeding an ever-growing tourist industry. And evidenced by the industriousness of its people finding their way quite well, thank you, in a changing economy and changing world.

Our rolling hills reverberate with the sounds of our historic, old-time music played on stage and on airwaves. And our future reverberates with the energy generated on our factory and office floors and in the classrooms of our community college and schools.

Our namesake, Surrey of England, the green gem of England, should be proud of its American kin.

With all of this in mind we’re all invited to a grand Surry birthday party Saturday in the center of the county, the old courthouse square in Dobson. We’ll have a Fourth of July-style grand ol’ time outdoors with the music of the land, food from our past and fun for our future, our children. Check out the details at https://www.yadkinvalleync.com/surry-county-250th/ on the internet.

Surry is deserving of our coming out, our showing up, at the county’s semiquincentennial celebration and collectively rejoicing in our good fortune and our good home.

Now, who’s going to make the birthday cake?