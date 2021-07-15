The monster getting tamed on the Big Elkin

Bill Carter of Elkin surveys stream restoration including terraced banks above Carter Falls.

They call the Mississippi River muddy. But folks out in the Midwest haven’t seen a muddy river until they have seen Big Elkin Creek after a big rain.

Brown creek water that looks like a big flow of Yoo-hoo not only is unsightly here in the hometown but also complicates the processing of clean drinking water for Elkin. The town draws its water from the Big Elkin at its treatment plant along Pleasant Hill Road.

A million-dollar-plus effort to improve the creek and reduce its flow of muddy water is wrapping up about five miles north of downtown near Wilkes County’s Carter Falls Park.

A creek restoration project that began in late March is aimed at restoring the creek’s natural course above a onetime hydroelectric dam at the falls. Creating a wide floodplain with natural barriers and filtering, and even shifting the channel where creek water flows, hopefully will help with water quality and flood control downstream.

The effort is aimed at a winding stretch of the Big Elkin from Carter Falls upstream for about a mile and along 10 parcels of privately held land. An examination of sand deposited by floodwaters at Elkin Park showed that much of the silt had come from that stretch above the falls, said Resource Institute, a Winston-Salem-based non-profit that is heading up the project.

Steep, heavily forested creek banks with overhanging trees ready to get washed away have been replaced now with cleared, grassed, contoured creek bottoms more picturesque and ready to hold floodwaters and creek silt.

“I like it,” Bill Carter told me while surveying the project’s results along shoreline bordering his 43 acres of woodland north of Carter Falls Park. “I won’t have to get in there with a chainsaw cutting out logjams anymore.”

From 1913, when construction began on the old Carter Falls dam, until the concrete barrier was removed in 1967 after an old Duke Power hydroelectric operation closed, silting had raised the creek, interrupted water flow and produced steep creek banks that funneled high water more rapidly, even toppling trees.

“The result is severe and extensive bank erosion, easily producing hundreds of tons of excess sediment every year,” according to Resource Institute.

Carter said he’s been in the creek up to his armpits with a chainsaw trying to remove debris blockage after storms.

“A monster,” said Carter, direct descendant of Carter Falls namesake Barney Carter in the 1700s.

Now the area features terraced banks held in place by burlap, creek sides leveled off to produce wide floodplains that can better distribute high water, rock and log jetties to narrow water flow and help keep it flushed, brush at the water’s edge that can strain rain and floodwater, and tree plantings that can help anchor fragile creek-side soil.

Dams are beneficial for mankind. They provide household and industrial drinking water, help hold back floodwaters and can even produce hydroelectric power.

But dams also can be damaging, causing silt buildups and blocking fish from moving up or downstream.

“We often take clean water for granted,” the Friends of Big Elkin Creek environmental group said on its website. “Although the Big Elkin Creek is not currently impaired, it is certainly threatened.

“A major indicator of success,” the group said, “will be the visual observation of clear water after a rain event, as opposed to the red clay look currently observed.”

So now we’ll see.

The latest effort will not get rid of the Big Elkin’s muddy water, but as such efforts continue with the cooperation of landowners like Carter, hopes will rise that our creek can become more like the pristine New River up in the mountains.