The welcome sign on our Hillbilly Highway

“When I drove up Hillbilly Highway (I-77) to visit this area,” an out-of-state newspaper columnist wrote a few weeks ago, “I always looked forward to one particular section of I-77 north of Charlotte.”

Instantly I knew the spot so admired by columnist Charles Boothe of West Virginia. Bet you know, too.

“I don’t remember the exit number,” Boothe continued, “but it’s the first time along the drive I would see the mountains ahead, majestically rising from the earth, beacons of comfort and familiarity.”

I’ve seen the beacons of comfort and familiarity, too, times beyond measure, and felt many times a shot of downright affection.

Especially back in the days when I’d spend some tough weeks in Chapel Hill, then catch a ride back to the hometown. I’d crane my neck to look over the rise at the crest of the Brushy Mountains and catch my first glimpse of Fishers Peak, the rest of the Blue Ridge Mountain range and the Yadkin Valley spread out below.

When they make me king one of the first things that I’ll decree will be to put up a welcome sign on I-77 on the crest of the Brushies just before the Arlington exit (yes, still call it Arlington). Put on the sign: Welcome to the Blue Ridge. Welcome to the Yadkin Valley. Welcome home.

I’ve never heard our stretch of I-77 called Hillbilly Highway. But Boothe is a native of West Virginia, home of a Hatfields and McCoys summer outdoor drama in Grandview Park there that overlooks the New River. I’ve enjoyed the play twice. I recommend it.

Folks up there know hillbillies if anybody does.

Boothe’s my favorite newspaper columnist (sorry, New York Times and Washington Post). He writes for the mighty Bluefield, W.Va., ‘paper. I’ve never met him and don’t know him from Adam.

So when I overhear (or overread) him or anybody else from somewhere else talking to their own folks about us, I’m keen to listen in and try and learn just what folks really think about us when they think we’re not listening (or reading).

And I’m keen to know that a West Virginia mountaineer views our treasured vista on I-77 North just the way I do: a beacon of comfort and familiarity.

I don’t buy a notion by Wikipedia, the popular internet encyclopedia, that the Brushies begin at Hibriten Mountain overlooking Lenoir. Instead, I prefer as a starting point a similar rise on an undistinguished crest crossed by Highway 321 north of Lenoir that offers nowhere near the view that we have here on I-77. I admire Hibriten, they named their high school there after the mountain, from time to time I like to check out a webcam that they have up on the mountain, and I would up and move Hibriten over here if I could.

From U.S. 321, or Hibriten, if you insist, the Brushy Mountains run some 45 miles parallel to the Yadkin River and a good stretch of U.S. 421. The legend is that in winter the bare trees on the mountain crest looked to the pioneers like teeth in a brush.

Just before the little spur mountain chain off the Blue Ridge peters out in Yadkin County, the highway folks back in the 1970s fortuitously chose a spot on the crest of the Brushies to run their interstate highway. The I-77 spot continues to provide a spectacular view that wows hometowners and West Virginians alike.

They opened that stretch of interstate from Arlington to Statesville just in time to shorten by a bit my old trips from Chapel Hill. The burdens of exams and books and class schedules melted away when we’d crest the Brushies. I’d fix my eyes on Fishers Peak and the rest and let out a sigh of relief.

Much later on, 30 years ago almost to the day, because it was the middle of the night I could not see the I-77 vista as I made my fateful trip from the big city with belongings in the back of Dad’s old pickup. I was moving back to the hometown.

But when I started over that familiar rise over the Brushies, at that moment I still knew I was back in the hometown, for good, and I’ve never looked back.

Then again, on that night, I could indeed still see Fishers and all the rest from the crest of the Brushies. I saw it all in the expanse of my mind.

And to this day when I crest the Brushies on I-77 North, nearing the completion of a trip, I still get that old, familiar thrill. Because when I see the Yadkin Valley all laid out before me with the mountains beyond, I know I’m home.

The West Virginian columnist Boothe does not know the Arlington exit and probably gives only a mere passing notice of the Yadkin Valley as his eyes are set on climbing the mountain through Fancy Gap en route to his hometown.

“Seeing those mountains on the return trip never fails to give me a sense of belonging,” Boothe added.

Same here, mountaineer.