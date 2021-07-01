Hometown school’s failure leaves a black eye

The sudden collapse of the hometown area’s only charter school due to possible criminal financial fraud deals a blow to the nationwide school choice movement and presents a sobering reminder of its pitfalls.

Bridges Academy, just up the road from me here in State Road, back in 1996 was in North Carolina’s first class of charter schools, which operate independent of county or city school districts that are run by state and local governments. For a quarter-century now Bridges has offered an alternative for students and parents wanting a different educational approach or seeking relief from some conflict in a traditional school.

While charters were expected to commence in big cities like Raleigh, Bridges bucked expectations by opening in rural Wilkes County. “A fringe rural setting,” as a US News & World Report website described us.

Housed in an abandoned Wilkes elementary school building, Bridges had built itself up to 171 students, according to Raleigh TV station WRAL, in grades kindergarten through 8. By comparison, neighboring traditional schools C.B. Eller Elementary in Wilkes had 286 students in grades K-5, Elkin Elementary 660 and Mountain Park Elementary in Surry 172, according to the Home Town Locator website. Bridges’ students now must find another school.

Bridges student test scores were comparable to those of its Wilkes counterparts, the US News & World Report said, but below state scores.

In a bold step last year Bridges opened a prekindergarten program in a new building set in an old tobacco field across from the charter school. Unlike Bridges’ tuition-free school program, which ran on state money just as county and city schools do, its Early Learning Center, the pre-K program, did charge. We’ve yet to hear whether the new pre-K center is involved in the fraud investigation.

The SBI began its investigation of Bridges in March into “fraudulently obtained excess funding from the state,” the agency said three days after the school’s board abruptly shut down operations earlier this month. The state promptly revoked Bridges’ charter. An April audit revealed “insurmountable financial challenges,” according to a Bridges statement. The state auditor’s office also opened an investigation. We’ve yet to hear of any determinations.

“We will continue to share information with our community as the investigations move forward,” promised the statement from the seven-member Bridges board.

Bridges had touted a custom-designed academic program with smaller classes. The school invited greater involvement by parents and the community – i.e. building bridges. For instance, the school held an open house for the community in 2013, and its service projects included a clean-up at nearby Carter Falls Park.

North Carolina has 200 charter schools, including one in Mount Airy, with 126,165 students, or 8.4 percent of the state’s students, according to Public Schools First, a non-profit that lobbies on education issues.

Yadkin County has no charter, and now neither does Wilkes.

The state began a modest charter program in ‘96 that was a product of the school choice movement that had begun in the ’70s. Since, North Carolina has slowly, even grudgingly, expanded its charter alternative. Minnesota became the first state to try charters in 1988. Now, 41 states have charters with 1.5 million students, according to the N.C. History project website.

School choice, which includes charters but also things like tax-paid vouchers for private schools, remains hotly controversial in education circles. It takes money away from traditional public schools and offers less oversight over how that money is used.

“The thinly veiled agenda of privatized choice is the destruction of public schools,” head of the advocacy group Network for Public Education, Carol Burris, bluntly said in The Washington Post newspaper in 2017.

Bridges is not the first charter to fail. Nor will it be the last. But Bridges will feed a debate whose conclusion – which will dictate nothing less than the future of our education system – is nowhere in sight.