Wrapped in a blanket is our rod of iron

In period dress, Doug Mitchell tells of Elkin’s genesis as grandson Gabe shows a piece of 18th Century iron slag with N.C. Trail Days hike leader Bill Blackley.

The hometown’s story is wrapped in a blanket. A Chatham blanket.

The old Chatham blanket and upholstery mills of the 19th and 20th centuries wove throughout Elkin’s history threads of industry. Elkin is a mill town, still. An old mill town, for sure, a onetime mill town seeking to change with the times in the 21st Century. But a proud old mill town nonetheless.

However, wrapped inside our blanket of mill heritage is a rod of iron. Too few know that Elkin industrialization did not begin with the Chatham mills and the crumbling bricks up on the East Main Street hill with a For Sale sign in front. No, Elkin started as a mill town much earlier and with a different industry.

The town’s genesis now is chronicled by a new historical marker along Big Elkin Creek, and with it our historians are making a case with newly discovered evidence of David Allen’s iron forges of the 18th Century.

The display got planted on the Overmountain Victory Trail overlooking the Big Elkin and next to Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church on West Main Street the day before the N.C. Trail Days town festival began earlier this month. It pinpoints the location of Allen’s first forge, between the library and the library dam.

Starting last November historical reenactor Doug Mitchell of State Road and his grandson, Gabe, began scouring the creek below the dam following a storm.

“While I was poking about looking at the bits of glass and rocks washed up,” Mitchell told me, “my grandson Gabe yelled ‘Hey Pop, you’ll never guess what I found in the creek.’ ”

He found two pieces of iron slag. Mitchell posted photos on the internet and attracted the attention of other amateur historians. Since, the Mitchells and others have collected more than 700 pieces weighing more than 150 pounds, Mitchell said.

“It was purely a fluke,” he told me. “We bought rubber boots and started wading the waters picking up pieces every chance we could get a few hours to go slagging. Gabe and I were hooked.”

With the historical marker, Mitchell added a few days later an Old Salem-style sign reading “David Allen’s Iron Work.”

Allen began a sawmill near the mouth of the Big Elkin in 1769, Trail Days program presenter Bill Blackley told hikers’ groups, in a decade that saw the very beginning of settlement here. Blackley had joined the Mitchells earlier in the hunt for iron slag.

In four years Allen had moved from sawing wood to smelting iron from ore deposits at locations ranging from Jonesville to Stone Mountain. Allen’s forge was Surry County’s first, Blackley said, the beginning of industrialization in our best little mill town in N.C.

Elkin iron traveled to market in the village of Salem downriver on the Yadkin and contributed arms and ammunition to the Patriot cause in the Revolutionary War.

Over the years there has been speculation and some mystery about Allen’s forge and its location. But during Trail Days, Arlington native and historian Jason Duncan, following his scouring of old records, pointed with confidence to a mostly hidden rock wall along the creek bank next to the library as the first forge’s location – the spot where Elkin began. A companion dam, the creek’s first, stood at the present-day Market Street bridge, Duncan said. It was the first of a number of industrial dams on the creek, some of which remain to this day.

Duncan’s work is detailed at the web address http://webjmd.com/elkin/ on the internet.

Allen’s mill set the stage for 12 early grist mills on the Big Elkin, Blackley said, as industry grew. The building of the first textile mill came in the 1840s by Jonesville postmaster Richard Gwyn at the site of the old Allen forges.

The rest, as they say, is history. Our story. Solid as a rod of iron.