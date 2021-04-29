Klondike Derby wins by a nose

With folks looking for things to do after getting released from pandemic prison, here’s an idea that doesn’t require much horse sense.

They’re once again talking up the notion of bringing big-time horse racing to North Carolina. After cranking up a state lottery in 2005 and after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting in 2018, now’s the time for a North Carolina Derby, some say.

If we can’t have NASCAR racing any more over in Wilkes County, maybe we can have this instead.

Citing horse racing’s most famous race, the 146-year-old Kentucky Derby, a bill in the N.C. General Assembly filed earlier this month and called the North Carolina Derby Act (SB 629) calls on the state Lottery Commission to, among other things, “determine the appropriate location and number of tracks to be built in this State.”

I’ll help them out. There’s no better place for a new North Carolina Derby than right here in the hometown. At Klondike Farm, here in State Road.

The annual Kentucky Derby in Louisville, which will run Saturday, offers a $3 million purse – $1.8 million to the winner – draws a crowd of more than 150,000 and takes bets of more than $200 million.

The Klondike Derby (I wouldn’t fuss if they call it The State Road Derby) wouldn’t start off with all of that. But I bet it wouldn’t take long before Klondike could give Kentucky a run for its money. Klondike could become a jewel in horse racing’s quadruple crown.

We already have a horse sanctuary in a picturesque pasture at Klondike, a spacious farm once owned by the Chatham Mill family (and before that by a great-grandfather of mine, in Civil War times). And there’s plenty of room remaining at Klondike for a hometown version of Churchill Downs. For a start, we still have standing the big white barn that was once used for the old Klondike Dairy up into the 1960s.

The Klondike Derby would look a little different than its Kentucky counterpart. For instance, the Bluegrass State’s big race is known for serving mint juleps, some foul concoction of bourbon and sugar and a sprig of mint to be pretty.

At Klondike we’d probably serve something a little stiffer, if our friends from up in the hills wouldn’t mind, and I’m sure they wouldn’t. Instead of Churchill Downs mint juleps served in souvenir glasses, Klondike could serve moonshine in souvenir XXX jugs, a nod to an old tradition in Wilkes car racing. After a couple of swigs, folks at Klondike wouldn’t even care if they lost their shirts when their horse lost.

The Kentucky Derby also is known for serving some kind of meat stew called burgoo, which as I understand it has a little bit of everything thrown in – beef, chicken, pork, vegetables.

At Klondike? Well, at this point you may throw in your own Beverly Hillbillies joke about ‘possum.

The Kentucky Derby lavishly awards its winner each year with a lush blanket of 554 red roses, the race’s official flower.

At Klondike? Kudzu. Official hometown … well, not a flower. It would be one way to get rid of some of the stuff.

The N.C. Derby Act, according to the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill, would give a state Racing Office 12 powers and duties to promote and regulate horse racing. The bill’s two primary sponsors, who are legislators from Winston-Salem and Kinston, also are pushing a companion bill to legalize sports betting in North Carolina. Both measures are sitting in a state Senate committee, their outcomes uncertain.

It’s not the first time that state legislators have pushed for big-time horse racing in North Carolina. But after legislators successfully pushed through a state lottery a while back, now is not the time to bet against the horses.