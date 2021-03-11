Back In The Hometown: Don’t be like Mike during the pandemic

I about fell out of my chair as the story line unfolded on the newest broadcast-network TV show. While watching the show I could almost see myself on the small (well, 43-inch HD flat) screen.

In a new take on the nearly 83-year-old legend of Superman, the new TV series has the caped hero moving back to his hometown and taking over his parents’ old house and farm.

Much the same thing happened to me.

On TV a middle-aged Clark Kent heard the whispered, final words of his dying mother “to come back home.” With a desire for a better environment for his teen sons and with disturbing changes in the newspaper industry, Kent got a too-easy OK from his city wife (a city girl would never agree to move to a small town so easily) and found himself Back In The Hometown and starting a new, hopefully better way of life.

After my father died suddenly I faced a similar choice: Being an only child and sole heir as well, what to do with my boyhood home? I took an entire summer to go through the house and think it out. I had no final, whispered words, TV style, to guide my decision. But in the end I determined that I would be happier here, not in the big city and the big-time newspaper business.

So after nearly 30 years Back In The Hometown, what advice do I have for Clark Kent/Superman?

I never expected to just pop back in here and take up where I left off. I fully expected to start over, learn my way around (even though little changes in Elkin) and make new friends and old friends anew. So will Superman.

I remade the house in my own image and did things not the way Mom and Dad did ‘em. For instance, Mom would not let me dribble a basketball in the house. (“But Mom, we have a wood floor, just like at school.” “No.”) Now I did, though after just one bounce my wife told me to stop it.

Here, I planted my peas and beans and other garden stuff in beds as I did in my limited, square-foot garden in the city. Dad planted in rows.

I moved the furniture around. I put up the outdoor basketball goal that I always wanted. Replaced the appliances.

I found old friends here with families of their own now who were wrapped up with kids, extended family, work and church. Not unexpectedly I found it more difficult to connect than during my hometown teen years when we were footloose and had more time and incentive to network socially.

Folks here have been nice about these Hometown columns, but I catch myself at times longing to run back down to the state capital and report or to follow the rapid pace of things around the Queen City. In the show I’m particularly intrigued at how Lois Lane, fictional world-renowned journalist, will fare with the small-town newspaper.

So far on TV we’ve seen Clark Kent/Superman meeting up with his old girlfriend and second-guessing his move due to difficult finances and his sons’ teen angst. Youth-oriented CW network shows lean heavily on themes of teen angst. For how well Kent/Supe makes friends and a living on the farm, we’ll have to stay tuned.

You may watch the new TV show for action-packed battles up, up in the air with super villains or you may be attracted to the good-looking teens trying to overcome bullying and boredom. But I’m watching for my hometown story, getting played out all over again, and finding out whether Superman can make it Back To The Hometown as good as I did.