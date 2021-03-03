Elkin’s three drug stores in the 1940s

In the 1940’s my friends and I spent a lot of time in Elkin’s three drugstores: Abernethy’s, Turner’s, and the Elk Pharmacy. Abernethy’s was owned by Dr. Abernethy, a short, rotund, bald-headed, and bespectacled man who always greeted my two friends, Jo Ann and Colleen Darnell, like this: “Hello there, and how are Joene and Co Ann today?” I was always a little jealous because he never said anything to me. The three of us went in often for a cup of vanilla ice cream smothered with chocolate syrup.

Abernethy’s served the most delicious food. From elementary school through high school, this is where we went if we wanted a good sandwich. They served a toasted beef barbecue sandwich on a small round bun that was scrumptious. Other great sandwiches on their menu were grilled cheese, egg salad, toasted pimento cheese; bacon, lettuce, tomato; and chicken salad. Another delightful reason for eating at Abernethy’s was that you knew almost everyone who came in, so it was a great place to visit with friends, acquaintances, and relatives. The slow-moving ceiling fans and the large black and white tile squares on the floor added to the ambiance of the shop.

Making those wonderful sandwiches through the years were Chlorine Hayes Transou, who always had a fabulous tan; Geneva Stuart, and Nelly Rogers. Nelly’s father owned a shoe repair shop across the street. She was a small, pretty, brown-haired girl who wore glasses. I remember, especially, her beautiful brown eyes. She was cheerful and pleasant and seemed to enjoy her work. She married a handsome dark-haired lad named Archie Gentry, who lived on Highway 268 in the Little Richmond community. Not long after they were married, he was drafted into the army. Unfortunately, he was killed while fighting overseas during World War II, and pretty young Nelly became a widow. We were saddened by Archie’s death; the tragedy of the war had, for a moment, entered our safe and secure world.

Leslie Reinhardt worked in the pharmacy department; he was a kind and friendly man; Vena Darnell, my neighbor, and Tommye Jo and Betty Jean’s mother, worked at Abernethy’s for a time also. Leslie’s wife, Lois, was one of my Sunday school teachers at First Baptist Church. One year I made a scrapbook about the Bible stories that we were studying in class, and she was most complimentary about it. I never forgot how kind and encouraging she was. She also taught third grade in Elkin Elementary School. She was an enthusiastic and capable teacher who spread a lot of sunshine.

At Turner’s drugstore, it later became Royall’s, we enjoyed their delectable ice cream sodas. Even though these had the acrid taste of soda, especially when you reached the bottom of the container, we loved the fizz and the bubbles and indulged in them frequently for a time.

Cotton, my future husband, worked at Turner’s one summer when he was in high school ; he was a soda jerk. He made sodas, milkshakes, and sundaes. When business was slow and he had time on his hands, he ate so many of his own creations that he ballooned up to 220 pounds.

George Royall, the owner, had told Cotton to eat anything he wanted. For several years there was an ad of some kind in Turner’s drugstore; it might have been a cigarette ad. It was a poster of a beautiful woman who was wearing a white dress with lavender accessories. I was enthralled with that poster and dreamed of the day when I would be all grown-up and have an outfit just like that.

The third drugstore in our little town was the Elk Pharmacy; it was located near the Lyric Theater on Main Street. This drugstore was owned and managed by the Irwin brothers: Luke and Dwayne, who were friendly and accommodating. Anna Lee Stroud Brown worked there for many years. Whenever there was a lull in the action at the Lyric, we hurried to the Elk Pharmacy to buy some refreshments. We bought potato chips, cherry cokes, and tootsie fudge. The fudge was chocolate or caramel ; I preferred the caramel. We hurried back to the movie with our goodies, and after buying a big bag of popcorn, we were ready to settle down to watch another thrilling episode of The Green Hornet. Those were the days.