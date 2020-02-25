How Jonesville operates – part 2

To the Editor:

At last week’s Jonesville Town Council meeting, the board unanimously approved a Dumping Permit for Mathis Concrete. The fill material will be coming from the I-77 project. There will be 670,000 cubic yards (could I have misunderstood and the correct amount be 67,000 cubic yards?) of material trucked into Jonesville. According to the presenter for Mathis Concrete, each dump truck load will carry approximately 10 cubic yards of fill material. That’s a lot of dumptruck traffic (hundreds if not thousands of loads). I wish to congratulate Mathis Concrete. I greatly support anyone improving his/her property in Jonesville. The town board got this vote right.

At the same meeting my January re-vote request to complete my own tiny beautification project was not on the agenda. After watching and approving the work my small tractor and I had completed over 15 years, the board chose to ignore my concern to complete the project with 50 or less dumptruck loads remaining. Residents will never know if Tracy Wall would have recused himself from the vote, if any other board member would have “made a motion” against me, what stand board member Andy Green would have taken, or possibly what the town mayor would have to say in the event of a tie vote by the board. This town board chose to ignore a vote they didn’t want to take.

Shame on them for not honoring my re-vote request. This is just one more example of how Jonesville operates. November is coming. It’s time for change in Jonesville.

David Sturgill

Jonesville