Funerals not just by preachers anymore

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

Five funerals. All touched my life in some way. They all came within nine days.

I couldn’t go to all of them. That would’ve been too much. But I managed to make it to three. Two were away from the hometown.

You expect more funerals when you reach my age. By this point in life you know more people and, in particular, people who are getting along in years and who start succumbing to the inevitable.

But five is a lot for anybody, no matter your age. Five send a sobering message.

Here were the funerals, in order: those of the mother of my wife’s friend, a neighbor, a classmate, another neighbor, a cousin’s husband.

Getting hit by so many of them back-to-back-to-back imprints on you intensely the certainty of your own mortality. Be prepared, make a will and other arrangements, and be or get right with the Lord, because you may be next.

During this somber time something else struck me. Each funeral that I attended featured testimonials from the family. I take it that this is a growing trend.

The thought of a grieving family member getting up in a church or chapel pulpit and speaking or even delivering a sermon was unheard of in prior times. I never saw anyone do it when I was younger. The thought of me, for instance, getting up at my parents’ funerals in the ’70s or ’90s, respectively, sends shivers up my spine.

In the first funeral that I attended, the deceased’s son-in-law gave the sermon. No old mother-in-law jokes at this one; instead, David, an ordained minister, called her a woman of strong Christian faith. The sight was impressive.

Next, at a neighbor’s funeral both grown sons, both laymen, walked up to the church pulpit and spoke. The older son, with strong and steady voice resonating, recounted at length his mother, Lynn’s, Christian counseling of young people during gab sessions at their home lasting till 3 a.m. At the next day’s Sunday worship service they were still buzzing about the inspiring sermon.

Finally, a brother-in-law at the cousin’s funeral got up and frankly confessed that “I’ve never done anything like this.” But Greg went on to give a fine recounting of Mike’s career and Mike’s and Robin’s faithfulness and determination in the face of adversity.

Perhaps the 21th Century is seeing folks come out of their shells more. And not just the outgoing celebrity types at TV funerals, like those at the Billy Graham, Aretha Franklin and George H.W. Bush funerals that featured lay testimonials.

As the internet offers more and more of us a public voice, maybe we common folk are becoming more and more accustomed to speaking out in person in such situations as well.

Let those who love their dearly departed ones stand up and say so.

There are all sorts of incentives now for folks to speak up at funerals. I found one internet website, wikihow.com, listing 14 steps in preparing to speak at a funeral. The page has more than 150,000 views.

“When I grew up, I never remember this happening. It seems to be another invention of the ‘Oprah/Dr. Phil’ era,” an anonymous writer at a similar Yahoo site said.

Just because I’ll continue to keep my mouth closed at solemn funerals does not mean I don’t love or respect. Although my heart is full I just won’t let it seep from my mouth.

But I admire and respect those who can summon the courage to share their hearts and their love with the rest of us. And when it comes to my final rodeo, feel free to get up and say things, preferably nice, about me. I’ve had plenty of say already on this page.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Stephen-Harris-mug-12-07.jpg Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown