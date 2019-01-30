Stone Mountain News

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed for bad weather, there will be no service.

Crabgrass will once again be playing for the production of “Hee Haw.” This is a show that’s put on each year by the students from the East Wilkes FFA at The Stone Center in North Wilkesboro. It will be on Feb. 9. The band starts at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. These students work so hard and always do a fantastic job. You can get ticket information by calling East Wilkes High School.

The Traphill Fire Department will have a Valentine Dinner on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. You can get a spaghetti supper complete with salad, bread, and dessert for $20 for two meals and a gift. See any fireman for tickets or their Facebook page.

Condolences go to the families of A.C. Yale Jr., who died on Jan. 22; and Jake Lankford, who died on Jan. 24. They will be greatly missed by all that knew them.

Happy birthday wishes go to Brian McDaniel, Ashley Holcomb and Clyde and Carl Billings on Jan. 28; Chase Wood, Lucy Cothren, Neil Cothren, Patricia Sidden, Angela Holbrook, Hardin Collins, Lora Nicole Kennedy and Daylon Finger on Jan. 29; Dennis Norman and Judy Cleary on Jan. 30; Mozelle Holcomb on Jan. 31; Betty Billings, Troy Behrens, Judy Smith and Kamyrn Scott on Feb. 1; Leora Sidden, Alton Caudill, Richie Holloway and Arnold Ewing on Feb. 2; and Tayner Griffin on Feb. 3.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Rita and Bobby Holbrook, who celebrate their 26th anniversary on Jan. 29.

Traphill had a low temperature of 16.5 degrees on Jan. 21 and a high temperature of 52.7 degrees on Jan. 24. There was 1.9 inches of rain and a little freezing rain during the week of Jan. 21-27.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.