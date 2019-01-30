The air rushed out of the room

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

I could feel the air rush out of the room.

Someone in Sunday school suddenly spoke up and said that a tow-truck driver had gotten killed in town the night before.

It didn’t matter that we didn’t know the victim of the heart-rending tragedy. Then someone said it was the Moody’s Garage tow-truck driver. We know, most of us, of that garage in State Road; I’ve had work done there. And in an instant we knew that this news hit too close to home and to the heart.

Before the Bible lesson the class shares the conditions of the sick to aid us in our prayers. We celebrate good medical news and share concern with bad news. Our hearts also go out to the grieving families of those who’ve passed. Some we know, some we don’t. Some news tugs at our hearts, other news less so.

And then there’s news that’s especially gripping, such as a sudden bombshell of a highway tragedy here in the hometown that exploded before us on what had been a calm and gentle Sunday morning.

Soon, details began filtering out, first on the internet, then on Triad TV news and finally in the newspapers.

I didn’t know 59-year-old State Road resident Benny Gray Sprinkle, had never met him, had never availed of his services. We soon learned that he was just doing his job, taking care of yet another wrecked motorist, this time on the Bypass in North Elkin, as Sprinkle had done on Moody’s behalf for 26 years.

It was a cold, wet, rainy Saturday night nearly a couple of weeks ago when a vehicle hydroplaned into the grassy Bypass median on the way to West End Elkin. Sprinkle got called, then got hit by a passing vehicle. They didn’t quite know or chose not to tell us just how or why it happened.

I had my own hydroplaning wreck on a cold, dark, rainy night one time, on an interstate highway away from the hometown. When I felt my rear tires start to slip in a driving rain, I quickly slowed to 50 mph and determined to get off at the next exit and wait out the nighttime cloudburst.

But I had to give it a little gas to make it up an incline. Suddenly the heavy rear end of the Camaro started spinning left. I had just passed a tractor-trailer on my left going even slower, and I knew that it was right behind. Instantly I knew that at all costs I must not continue sliding left into the big-rig’s path.

So I cut the steering wheel sharp left as I had been taught in order to straighten back to the right. I overcompensated and spun around and onto the right shoulder and then off into a ditch. I felt relief in seeing the big rig pass me harmlessly by but anger at the truck driver’s indifference.

I could’ve been killed. The fact is that I should’ve been horribly killed.

Perhaps my experience was why Sprinkle’s death touched my heart so in Sunday school.

A Triad TV news reporter, describing the aftermath, called State Road “a close knit community.” How spot on.

Our fire department quickly sent out on the internet a declaration that Sprinkle and his colleagues were “part of our family. Our prayers go out to his family, the Moody’s family, and those who responded last night.”

Our neighbors, the rescue squad over in Mountain Park, subsequently announced that they would raise money for the surviving wife and daughter.

“They were afraid as far as losing their home and stuff like that,” squad Capt. Nikki Ramey told TV. “They just want to keep their homes and the things they hold dear, so yeah. I mean anything, anything to raise money for them in the months to come. It was a very tragic accident.”

They parked two of Moody’s tow trucks that Sprinkle had driven in front of the Elkin funeral home during visitation. The trucks served as an uncommon tribute to a man described as rather common, much like you and me. Loved his family. Dedicated to his work. A man who makes us proud to live in this humble community.

RIP.

And let’s resolve to slow down for tow trucks, to not let something like this happen again.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.

