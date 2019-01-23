Stone Mountain News

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed for bad weather, there will be no service.

The Traphill Fire Department will have a Valentine Dinner on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. You can get a spaghetti supper complete with salad, bread, and dessert for $20 for two meals and a gift. See any firefighter for tickets or their Facebook page.

Congratulations to Ethan Baker for graduating from Gardner-Webb this past December with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and Lucas Baker, who graduated from AIT with the National Guard in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. These boys are a big asset to our community.

Happy birthday wishes go to Eddie Joe Dancy and Gaithina Hall on Jan. 21; Ann Johnson and Felicia Lyon on Jan. 22; Amanda Johnson Severt, Crystal Billings and Jackie Pruitt on Jan. 24; Jacob Johnston on Jan. 25; and Addison Knight on Jan. 26.

Happy anniversary wishes go to John and April Kennedy Bentley, who celebrate their 29th anniversary on Jan. 26.

Traphill had a low temperature of 25.3 degrees on Jan. 16 and a high temperature of 53.7 degrees on Jan. 18. There was .9 inch of rain and a dusting of snow that surprised everyone during the week of Jan. 14-20.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.