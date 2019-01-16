Stone Mountain News

The Traphill Fire Department will sponsor Bingo on Saturday, beginning with serving soup and grilled cheese sandwiches at 5:30 p.m.

The Traphill Fire Department will have a Valentine Dinner on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. You can get a spaghetti supper complete with salad, bread and dessert for $20 for two meals and a gift. See any fireman for tickets or their Facebook page.

Condolences go to the family of Carol Johnson Kennedy, who died on Jan. 8. She was more like a sister to me instead of a sister-in-law.

Condolences go to the family of Roy Baker, who died on Jan. 11.

Happy birthday wishes go to Keri Behrens and Ashley Francis on Jan. 13; Lucille Wiles and Joe Woodie on Jan. 14; Wendy Porter on Jan. 16; Danielle Dunn and Mark Wood on Jan. 17; Abigail Vance on Jan. 18; Martha Emma Myers on Jan. 19; and Mack Kennedy on Jan. 20.

Traphill had a low temperature of 23.1 degrees on Jan. 11 and a high temperature of 62.2 degrees on Jan. 8. There was 1.1 inches of rain after the ice melted during the week of Jan. 7-13. Many thanks go to the firemen who cut trees out of the road and the linemen who restored our power.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.