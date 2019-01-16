Going out on the Hunt again in Raleigh

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

Don’t look now, but they’re out on the Hunt again in the state capital.

Rachel Hunt, the 53-year-old daughter of the only four-time governor of North Carolina, joined the General Assembly last Wednesday (1/9) following a fall-election upset by 68 votes of a prominent, conservative, incumbent Republican House member in an upscale district on the edge of Charlotte.

Her sudden and surprising splash in politics carries the scent of the king-making legend of her father, Jim Hunt, governor from 1977-85 and 1993-01. The politician’s politician, Jim Hunt’s meteoric rise in North Carolina in the second half of the 20th Century — from two-time N.C. State student body president to lieutenant governor to governor — changed North Carolina and shaped it in his image.

It’s too early to say whether the daughter has the chops and/or the ambitions of her famous father. But with her connections and her father’s name, Rachel Hunt in her first bid for public office raised a whopping $1.2 million in her 2018 campaign for a part-time legislature job that pays $13,951 a year. Hers was one of the most expensive N.C. House campaigns ever.

She campaigned much as her father did, talking mostly about education. In his heyday Jim Hunt constantly harped on improving education, culminating in the 1990s with his strong-arming the Smart Start pre-kindergarten program through the General Assembly.

During her campaign, Rachel Hunt backed “strong public education above everything else,” according to her campaign website. She advocated raising teacher pay to the national average, just as her father did.

“We have a long way to go in restoring our state to the great public school state it once was under Dad,” she told The Daily Reflector newspaper in Greenville.

She is not taking the same political path as dad. Rachel Hunt will be a back-bencher, a minority Democrat in a legislature whose rough-and-tumble politics has frustrated many a politician’s aspirations for higher office. And she’s starting much later in life. Jim Hunt eschewed a seat in the General Assembly.

Still, he remade politics in North Carolina, helping transform a conservative, pro-business, Old-South state Democratic Party into a progressive party by the standards of the time. Hunt finished the job that Terry Sanford as governor started during the heady progressive rush of the John Kennedy phenomenon in the early 1960s.

Hunt’s underwhelming successors have only grown his stature.

A story widely circulated over the years had Jim Hunt plotting to become governor even while a N.C. State student, though I finally heard Hunt deny it on TV one time after his retirement.

He made a splash by running for lieutenant governor at the tender age of 34 though having held no public office. When Democratic gubernatorial candidate Skipper Bowles got knocked off in a 1972 Republican election wave, Hunt as new lieutenant governor suddenly found himself as the highest-raking Democrat in a Democratic-dominated state. He effectively began building a Democratic political network that lasted until the 21st Century.

While stationed in Raleigh in the 1990s I found Hunt to be an affable-enough politician who pushed a progressive agenda gently in public, but he had a reputation of fierce arm-twisting in private. Stories in Raleigh of Hunt phoning legislators in the middle of the night to lobby for his agenda were legendary.

I put in a request one time for a phone call from Hunt about his young personal aide. I was writing a light newspaper feature article for the aide’s hometown newspaper.

I had given up on hearing from the governor when the phone rang suddenly a little after 10 p.m. I got the impression that the governor was attending to the lightweight stuff first before settling down to the more serious business of the night.

In 1984 Hunt took a big gamble in challenging conservative, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms. Hunt lost that election that could have gone either way. Hunt’s subsequent third and fourth terms as governor were consolation prizes, and he never broke into Washington politics by running for national office again or getting a presidential Cabinet appointment as many had expected. I felt Hunt’s heart was no longer in it.

I did not expect Hunt to go quietly, but in 2001 he left the governor’s office with little fanfare, and he seemed content in giving up any further political aspirations.

But now keep an eye out on Hunt’s daughter.

“I’m ready to serve the people in my district to get lots of things done for health care and for education,” she told the Associated Press on opening day. She sounded a lot like dad.

If Rachel Hunt shows any fire in the belly, watch out. We’ve seen the story before.

*****

In memoriam: I’m saddened by news of the death, last week, of Mike Walker, a longtime radio voice at WIFM, where he began work in 1974 at the age of 15. After stints elsewhere in the ’80s, Mike, a Ronda native, returned in the ’90s to the hometown area (as I did) and to the Elkin radio station. “I’m not sure I can find words adequate to express how proud I am of this station,” Mike once wrote on his website. “I am more grateful than words can express … for you (radio listeners) allowed me to earn a living doing the work that I love.”

You may remember the “Mike Walker Morning Show” in the ’90s, but you should know as well that, as program director, Mike ushered in an adult-contemporary music format that continues to this day and, as operations manager, orchestrated the station’s move from West End Elkin to North Bridge Street.

Failing eyesight led Mike to subsequent freelance work in a basement home studio in Boomer. He married a cousin of mine, they were high-school sweethearts for more than 40 years, and I so admire Robin for how well she assisted Mike especially in his latter years. Check out Mike’s website at http://www.theproductionroom.net and especially his “Radio Daze” columns.

RIP

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Stephen-Harris-mug-12-07-2.jpg Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown