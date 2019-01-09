Stone Mountain News

The Traphill Fire Department will sponsor Bingo on Jan. 19, beginning with serving soup and grilled cheese sandwiches at 5:30 p.m.

Congratulations to Jerri Lynn Sparks on the publication of her book, “Surviving Madmen.” Sparks went to North Wilkes High School and has many friends in Traphill. She now lives in New York and is the mother of one daughter and three sons. She also has another published book, “Ten Good Things About the Rain and Other Poems.”

Get well wishes go to Walsie Tharpe and Barbara Wiles, who have been sick recently.

Condolences go to the family of Linville Absher, who died on Jan. 4. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Billings Absher.

Happy birthday wishes go to Grant Wiles and Brie Benton on Jan. 7; Marshall Welborn, Gregg Childress and Michael Brewer on Jan. 8; Jim Byrd and Linda Dillard on Jan. 9; Johnny Kennedy, Tammie Holcomb, John Johnson Jr., Laura Mae Dancy and Claude Johnson on Jan. 10; Lorraine Wiles, Jonathan Wingler, Ricky McGrady, Jacob Johnson and Katherine Bauguess on Jan. 11; Bryson John Gambill and Johnny Johnson on Jan. 12; and Breanna Bowers, Keri Hall and Ashley Francis on Jan. 13.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Michael and Caroline Gambill Roberson, who celebrate their 12th anniversary on Jan. 8; and Mae and Alton Caudill, who celebrate their 52nd anniversary on Jan. 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 38.1 degrees on Jan. 6 and a high temperature of 59.9 degrees on Jan. 6. There was 1.5 inches of rain during the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

