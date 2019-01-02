Bears will just have to eat me

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

Yet another tale of black bears roaming the mountains just about shuffled right on past me until one detail caught my eye.

They say that the bears were particularly active this past year, and there were a number of news reports of bears getting into houses and cars and such. Meanwhile, for the first time ever, I spied two of them near Big Elkin Creek and near home in September.

A low acorn crop this past autumn was blamed for sending bears on the move prior to winter hibernation, which has begun, I hope. By the way, few acorns indicate a mild winter, they say. The December snow socked it to that old wives’ tale.

Anyway, 78-year-old Sonny Pumphrey was in his driveway way up in White Oak in Haywood County next to the Great Smoky Mountains and on the way to Tennessee when he spotted two bear cubs. That’s trouble.

The cubs ran, and suddenly there was the mother bear. “She made a charging dead run at me. That sucker was eyeball-to-eyeball to me,” Pumphrey told Asheville TV station WLOS.

Pumphrey punched momma bear “right dead on the point of the nose,” as the Associated Press described it. The blow knocked the bear down on all fours, then it reached and bit Pumphrey in the hip.

“She kind of shook me a little bit, and I’m still … I’m hitting her steady on the top of the head just as hard as I could swing, man, for dear life,” he told the TV station. The bear then took a swat and knocked him about eight feet, Pumphrey said.

He had to take rabies shots. Ouch.

But the Haywood man playing Muhammad Ali with a black bear did not impress me nearly as much as what happened next.

The bear didn’t run off until “Pumphrey’s wife came out of the house and fired a shot into the air,” the AP said.

What a woman.

Let’s just hope that those Big Elkin Creek bears that I saw — perhaps a momma and cub — don’t come back this spring and jump me in my yard — and I’ll need the Queen of my Castle to come running to my rescue.

I was cutting grass one time on a riding mower in a tight corner. The mower had an accelerator pedal and a reverse pedal next to each other. Still getting a feel for the mower, I stepped on the accelerator when I meant to step on reverse — and I drove halfway off a ledge and halfway down basement stairs.

My belly plunged into the steering wheel which knocked the breath out of me and threw me off. I lay on the ground a good while wondering what was broken (nothing was). I appreciated the boys at Price’s in North Elkin for not laughing when I called them to come and get the mower and why.

So after the wreck Queen rushed out and cried, My darling, my darling, are you well?

Of course she didn’t do that. After a while I stumbled inside. And here’s what she said: “I thought I heard something.” She had kept on watching TV.

“I could’ve been lying out there all afternoon dead!” I scolded.

One time I showed Queen my shotguns, where I keep shells and how to load, just in case she ever found herself in need. I do not think she paid much attention. She’s not in to guns.

I do preach to her the virtues of the Pioneer Woman. The virtues of being tough, rugged when need be. To do what needs to be done. To take up arms if need be. To make do with what’s on hand. To not turn up the heat or turn down the air all the time. Pioneer women did not have electric heat or air-conditioning.

The result? Let’s just say that she’s not focused on the ways of the heroic pioneer women.

So don’t expect her to come running out with guns a-blazin’ to save me from momma bear. The bear will just have to eat me.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.

